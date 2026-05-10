Capital Region Vegan Network Inc

Hosted by

Capital Region Vegan Network Inc

About this event

Vegan Potluck & Membership Meeting

705 Curry Rd

Rotterdam, NY 12306, USA

General Admission to Potluck
$7

This helps to offset event rental fees and supplies.

*Consider joining as a member below to attend this event for free!

CRVN Members Admission to Potluck
Free

CRVN members get discounts on events and at local businesses!

2025 CRVN membership
$25

This membership is valid until the end of 2026 and includes event discounts, discounts at local businesses and more! Please allow 2-3 business days to receive your membership card via email.

Small Animal Sponsor (optional)
$10

*Consider making a generous donation to our local animal sanctuaries. 100% of donations will be divided among Broome Animal Sanctuary, Mini Mountain Farm Sanctuary and Song of the Robin Sanctuary. Thank you!

Medium Animal Sponsor (optional)
$25

*Consider making a generous donation to our local animal sanctuaries. 100% of donations will be divided among Broome Animal Sanctuary, Mini Mountain Farm Sanctuary and Song of the Robin Sanctuary. Thank you!

Large Animal Sponsor (optional)
$50

*Consider making a generous donation to our local animal sanctuaries. 100% of donations will be divided among Broome Animal Sanctuary, Mini Mountain Farm Sanctuary and Song of the Robin Sanctuary. Thank you!

Add a donation for Capital Region Vegan Network Inc

$

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