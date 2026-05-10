Vegan Potluck & Membership Meeting

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About this event
This helps to offset event rental fees and supplies.
*Consider joining as a member below to attend this event for free!
CRVN members get discounts on events and at local businesses!
This membership is valid until the end of 2026 and includes event discounts, discounts at local businesses and more! Please allow 2-3 business days to receive your membership card via email.
*Consider making a generous donation to our local animal sanctuaries. 100% of donations will be divided among Broome Animal Sanctuary, Mini Mountain Farm Sanctuary and Song of the Robin Sanctuary. Thank you!
*Consider making a generous donation to our local animal sanctuaries. 100% of donations will be divided among Broome Animal Sanctuary, Mini Mountain Farm Sanctuary and Song of the Robin Sanctuary. Thank you!
*Consider making a generous donation to our local animal sanctuaries. 100% of donations will be divided among Broome Animal Sanctuary, Mini Mountain Farm Sanctuary and Song of the Robin Sanctuary. Thank you!
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