Iron Lady Foundation

Hosted by

Iron Lady Foundation

About this event

Vegas Night - Sponsorships

Spade
$150

Logo on all social media

DJ will give a shout out every 30 minutes

Logo Cards on 3 Card Poker and Blackjack

1 Admissions Ticket

Diamond
$500

1 Banner at event (provided by sponsor)

Logo on all social media

DJ will give a shout out every 15 minutes

Logo Cards on Roulette and Craps tables

1 Admissions Ticket

High Roller
$1,000

Headline Sponsor

2 Banners at event (provided by sponsor)

Logo on all social media

DJ will give a shout out every 15 minutes

Logo Cards on all tables

2 Admissions Tickets

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