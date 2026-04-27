Vegas Night - Sponsorships

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About this event
Logo on all social media
DJ will give a shout out every 30 minutes
Logo Cards on 3 Card Poker and Blackjack
1 Admissions Ticket
1 Banner at event (provided by sponsor)
Logo on all social media
DJ will give a shout out every 15 minutes
Logo Cards on Roulette and Craps tables
1 Admissions Ticket
Headline Sponsor
2 Banners at event (provided by sponsor)
Logo on all social media
DJ will give a shout out every 15 minutes
Logo Cards on all tables
2 Admissions Tickets
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