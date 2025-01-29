Vegas Nights: All in for Education Gala

Hosted by
About this event
1Ticket for Admission which includes: 2 Tickets for Cocktails Dinner provided by Dexter with The Vault Starter "money" for casino tables DJ music and dancing Complimentary Valet
Recognition in event marketing (social media, website, program) Logo prominently displayed on the Casino table signage and QR Code linking to website Opportunity to greet guests at the tables and provide branded merchandise Seating for 8 at the event Reserved VIP tickets to the cocktail reception Mention from the stage during the event Logo displayed on event screens during the event Complimentary drink tickets for your guests
Logo prominently displayed on event signage near the DJ area Recognition in event program and on event website Company name mentioned during the event Logo on event signage Seating for 4 at the event Complimentary drink tickets for your guests
Branding on photo strips guests take home Recognition in event program and on event website Logo on event signage Company name mentioned during event Seating for 4 at the event Complimentary drink tickets for your guests
Logo prominently featured on dessert signage or dessert display items Exclusive branding at the dessert station or dessert table Recognition in the program and on the event website Company name mentioned during event Seating for 4 at the event Complimentary drink tickets for your guests
Central Bar Logo prominently displayed at the central bar, with additional branded items Logo on event signage Recognition in the program and on the event website Seating for 4 at the event Complimentary drink tickets for your guests Opportunity to name a signature cocktail at the Premium Bar, if appropriate
Logo prominently displayed, with additional branded items Logo on event signage Recognition in the program and on the event website Seating for 4 at the event Complimentary drink tickets for your guests
Exclusive signage at the valet station Logo on valet tickets or parking vouchers Recognition in the program and social media posts Seating for 4 at the event Complimentary drink tickets for your guests
Recognition in all marketing materials (website, programs, social media) Company logo on signage at the event (grouped with other Community Partners) Seating for 2 at the event Recognition in the event program Complimentary drink tickets for your guests
Recognition in the event program as a Friend of the Foundation Name listed on event signage (grouped with other Friends sponsors) Seating for 2 at the event Complimentary drink tickets for your guests
Reserved seating for 8 at the event Standard table signage with sponsor’s logo (i.e., small logo card or tent) Recognition in the event program as a Table Sponsor Mention during the event and on social media Complimentary drink tickets for table guests Logo displayed on the event website and social media posts
Premium recognition in event marketing (invites, social media, website, program) Top logo placement on all event materials (program, signage, event screens/monitors) Exclusive branding opportunity on the event’s photo backdrop or step-and-repeat VIP seating for 16 (two tables) & Reserved VIP tickets to the cocktail reception Special mention during event program and speeches Dedicated social media post promoting the sponsorship Full-page ad in event program Complimentary drink tickets for your guests
Recognition in event marketing (invites, social media, website, program) Logo on signage, materials, event screens/monitors Seating for 8 at the event Reserved VIP tickets to the cocktail reception Mention from the stage during the event Full-page ad in event program Complimentary drink tickets for your guests
Recognition in event marketing (social media, website, program) Logo on event signage, materials, event screens/monitors Seating for 8 at the event Reserved VIP tickets to the cocktail reception Mention during the program or event highlights Half-page ad in event program Complimentary drink tickets for your guests
Recognition in event marketing (social media, website, program) Logo on event signage Seating for 8 at the event Recognition during the event for Silver sponsors Quarter-page ad in event program Complimentary drink tickets for your guests
Recognition in event marketing (social media, website, program) Logo on event signage Seating for 4 at the event Recognition during the event for Bronze sponsors Recognition in event program Complimentary drink tickets for your guests
