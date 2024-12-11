Included with your Ticket: -Entry to Vegas Royale - The Booster's Gala -$100 in poker chips! -We will keep you fueled with heavy hors d'oeuvres & adult beverages throughout the evening! What can you look forward to!: We are bringing back some favorites like the Silent & Live Auctions. This year, we are also adding Casino games to add to the fun!!! Not a gambler? Not a problem! Play for the fun! If you lose, the Bucs still win! What do I wear!? We invite you to THINK VEGAS when planning your attire for the evening! The more BLING the better!! Not your thing? That's okay! Wear what makes you comfy!

Included with your Ticket: -Entry to Vegas Royale - The Booster's Gala -$100 in poker chips! -We will keep you fueled with heavy hors d'oeuvres & adult beverages throughout the evening! What can you look forward to!: We are bringing back some favorites like the Silent & Live Auctions. This year, we are also adding Casino games to add to the fun!!! Not a gambler? Not a problem! Play for the fun! If you lose, the Bucs still win! What do I wear!? We invite you to THINK VEGAS when planning your attire for the evening! The more BLING the better!! Not your thing? That's okay! Wear what makes you comfy!

More details...