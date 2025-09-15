2025 VeloBall Silent Auction

This hand-turned wooden bowl showcases the natural beauty of the tree's grain - perfect as a centerpiece or functional art for your home. The artist used wood harvested from the Tahoe Donner fire compliance tree removals highlighting the beauty of reclaimed wood. This piece features:

The development of branches within the tree with visible knots representing these growth points.

Dramatic spalting radiating cross-grain from the tree's center.

Store fruit for your family and guests to enjoy while sharing the timeless craftsmanship of this piece.

Size: 3.25" Tall, 6.75 Diameter

Artist: Scott Perry, El Cerrito, Ca

VALUE: $150