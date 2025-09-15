eventClosed

2025 VeloBall Silent Auction

116 N 16th St Bldg 110, Sacramento, CA 95811, USA

Pipeworks Climbing Day Passes & Instruction item
Pipeworks Climbing Day Passes & Instruction
$20

Come try climbing on Pipework's towering rope walls and brand new bouldering area or take advantage of the expansive fitness area and classes. Fitness has never been more fun. Includes:

  • 2 day passes
  • Gear rental
  • Optional instruction, if desired

VALUE: $80

Deep Hand Turned Wooden Bowl item
Deep Hand Turned Wooden Bowl
$50

This hand-turned wooden bowl showcases the natural beauty of the tree's grain - perfect as a centerpiece or functional art for your home. The artist used wood harvested from the Tahoe Donner fire compliance tree removals highlighting the beauty of reclaimed wood. This piece features:

  • The development of branches within the tree with visible knots representing these growth points.
  • Dramatic spalting radiating cross-grain from the tree's center.

Store fruit for your family and guests to enjoy while sharing the timeless craftsmanship of this piece.

 

Size: 3.25" Tall, 6.75 Diameter

Artist: Scott Perry, El Cerrito, Ca

VALUE: $150

Medium Hand Turned Wooden Bowl item
Medium Hand Turned Wooden Bowl
$40

Celebrate natures artistry with this one-of-a-kind wood-turned bowl crafted from wood harvested from the Tahoe Donner fire compliance tree removals and finished with beeswax and food grade mineral oil. This piece features:

  • A cross-section of the tree, showcasing visible growth rings extending to the base.
  • A distinctive layered appearance provided by a base cut that intersects the grain.

Serve your favorite bread in this bowl to bring timeless craftsmanship to your space.

 

Size: 2.25" Tall, 7" Diameter

Artist: Scott Perry, El Cerrito, Ca

VALUE: $160

Shallow Hand Turned Wooden Bowl/Plate item
Shallow Hand Turned Wooden Bowl/Plate
$40

Expertly turned by hand, this wooden bowl made out of wood harvested from the Tahoe Donner fire compliance tree removals highlights the beauty of reclaimed natural wood. This piece:

  • Features a striking scarwood, evidence of the tree's healing process as it grew around an injury.
  • Displays spalting - distinctive, naturally occurring coloration marked by dark-lined borders.
  • Contains insect bore holes, adding unique texture and character.

Finished with beeswax and food grade mineral oil you can use this bowl to serve your favorite cheeses, crackers, meats, or other appetizers and snacks making this piece a functional work of art.

 

Size: 2.25" Tall, 9.75" Diameter

Artist: Scott Perry, El Cerrito, Ca

VALUE: $160

The Bag Lady - Handmade Bicycle Themed Bag - Blue item
The Bag Lady - Handmade Bicycle Themed Bag - Blue
$20

Support the artist and their passion, show your love for cycling, and support SABA with your very own one of a kind Bag Lady bag. Each bag is handcrafted and no two bags are the same.


The bags are made to be used for groceries, books, baby items, it is machine washable, and it can be dried in a commercial dryer on low heat but they look better and last longer if they are air dried.


TOTAL VALUE: Priceless!

The Bag Lady - Handmade Bicycle Themed Bag - Grey item
The Bag Lady - Handmade Bicycle Themed Bag - Grey
$20

Support the artist and their passion, show your love for cycling, and support SABA with your very own one of a kind Bag Lady bag. Each bag is handcrafted by and no two bags are the same.


The bags are made to be used for groceries, books, baby items, it is machine washable, and it can be dried in a commercial dryer on low heat but they look better and last longer if they are air dried.


TOTAL VALUE: Priceless!

Tour of R Street: Learn Spanish, dinner, and shakes item
Tour of R Street: Learn Spanish, dinner, and shakes
$180

Learn Spanish language and culture with Casa de Español and grab some pizza and a shake before or after your class. All gift certificate are from business on R Street. Package includes gift certificates for:

TOTAL VALUE: $250


Tour of R Street: West Elm Back Porch Picnic item
Tour of R Street: West Elm Back Porch Picnic
$40

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon in your backyard with this charming West Elm package that includes:

  • Modern chip and dip bowl
  • Four lovely green plastic plates
  • Fish shaped candle

TOTAL VALUE: $85

Wine Loves Package item
Wine Loves Package
$80

Gift Card NOT PICTURED: $25 Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op


Celebrate your love of wine with this elegant cycling friendly wine package. Ride your bike to the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op to grab some wine and transport the wine on your bike's top tube with the Donkey 6Pack. Never worry about your wine glasses breaking with two lovely silicone wine glasses and your wine will be sealed for transport with the Uberstar vacuum pump wine saver. Package Includes:

  • Donkey 6 Pack Bike Bag
  • 2 Portable Silicone Wine Cups
  • $25 Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op Gift Certificate
  • Uberstar Wine Saver

VALUE: $175

Dog Lover's Package item
Dog Lover's Package
$30

Happy dog, happy life! Give your dog some joy with this collection of goodies that will make their tails wag and your heart full. Package includes: $25 Incredible Pets Gift Certificate, dog toys, dog treats, can topper, squeaky ball, a measuring cup, and a water bottle (for the humans too) all from Incredible Pets.


VALUE: $50

Cat Lover's Package item
Cat Lover's Package
$30

Meow-velous goodies await! Spoil your furry sidekick with this purr-fectly curated collection of cat goodies. Package includes: $25 Incredible Pets Gift Certificate, cat toys, cat food, can topper, cat treats, a measuring cup, and a water bottle (for the humans too) all from Incredible Pets.


VALUE: $50

Bake me Happy! item
Bake me Happy!
$80

Not Pictured: 1001 Muffins, Biscuits, Donuts...Recipe book (https://a.co/d/9sHLRW8)


Create stylish and mouthwatering baked treasures with these NordicWare specialty seashell and popover baking pans. Take transit with North Natomas Jibe to check out CharQterie's tasty snacks and then serve it all in style on the hand painted earthenware poppy serving tray. Package includes:

  • CharQterie gift cards (2-$20: $40 total)
  • Jibe gift bag (gorgeous picnic blanket that zips into a bag, 2 drink koozies, two cycling pant clips, and a north natomas bikeways map)
  • Poppy serving tray
  • NordicWare seashell baking pan
  • NordicWare popover baking pan
  • 1001 Muffins, Biscuits, Donuts...Recipe Book

TOTAL VALUE: $280

Tour of R Street: Cozy Nights Package item
Tour of R Street: Cozy Nights Package
$120

Gift Cards NOT PICTURED: Arariety Jewlery ($200)


Explore R Street businesses with this "Cozy Nights" package that celebrates the quote moments and simple pleasures that come with books, yarn, jewelry, an tea. Package includes:

  • Tea Cozy Iced Tea Sampler
  • Rumplestiltskin Gift Certificate for class or yarn ($60)
  • Beers Books Gift Card ($50)
  • Arariety Jewelry Gift Card ($200)

TOTAL VALUE: $325

Art Lover's Package item
Art Lover's Package
$100

Gift Card NOT PICTURED: Crocker-2 tickets


Feed your creative soul with this art enthusiasts package. Enjoy a blend of gift certificates and art that will make your walls and heart happy. Visit the Crocker Art Museum to experience three floors and 15 unique gallery spaces to explore and discover a diverse collection of art that spans centuries, continents, and cultures. After you are inspired visit Color Me Mine Pottery Painting to create your own art.

TOTAL VALUE: $220

Kid (or kid at heart) Package item
Kid (or kid at heart) Package
$50

Get ready for big smiles and nonstop fun! This packages includes fun stuff to inspire kids of all ages. This is the perfect way to make magical memories for the kiddos. Package includes:

  • 30 Art Markers
  • Sketch Pad
  • 1001 Things to Do in Sacramento with Kids Book written and donated by Sabrina Nishijima
  • East Village Bookshop Tote
  • 30" Squishmallow (Stuffed Animal)
  • Build your own 5" model bike
  • LED heart lamp

TOTAL VALUE: $120

Treat Yourself Package item
Treat Yourself Package
$60

NOT PICTURED: Orphan Breakfast House Gift Card ($25)


You deserve a little indulgence! Grab breakfast at Orphan, unwind with a pedi (or mani), savor a cozy bowl of ramen for lunch, and then enjoy some wine. This package is all about comfort, self-care, and saying yes to a little "me time." Package includes the following:


Donated by Compton's Market:

  • Bottle of Angeline Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc
  • Bottle of Angeline Vineyards Pinot Noir

Sky Nails ($30)

Shoki Ramen ($50)

Orphan Breakfast House ($25)


TOTAL VALUE: $155

Coffee Outside Package item
Coffee Outside Package
$45

Start your day with rich, aromatic coffee on the fly! This package is designed to delight every sip and every moment. Package includes:

  • Stanley french press
  • Firemaple stove
  • Portable coffee cups
  • Coffee pot
  • 1-Snow peak Giga Power propane canister

TOTAL VALUE: $100

Steve Rex Recreational Bicycle item
Steve Rex Recreational Bicycle
$600

Beautifully crafted bike made by Sacramento's Steve Rex and donated by Darell Dickey. He is a master of filet brazed bicycles and this is in excellent shape. This bike comfortably fits someone 5'10" - 6'0". Sold as is. Buyer pays shipping if needed. Components:

  • Shimano Dura Ace/Ultegra mix drivetrain and brifters (brake levers/shifters).
  • Chris King headset
  • Enve carbon fork (painted)
  • FSA carbon handlebars: 44mm
  • Extra threaded inserts for fenders, lights, etc.
  • Velo City wheels built by the master Myke Berna.
  • Rivet Cycle Works Sonora saddle
  • Seatpost uses standard 27.7m
  • Tires: Continental 4000 25s (should be replaced)

VALUE: $1500

Steve Rex Fixie item
Steve Rex Fixie
$500

Beautifully crafted bike made by Sacramento's Steve Rex and donated by Darell Dickey. This fixie is another excellent example of Steve's craftmanship. This bike comfortably fits someone 5'10" - 6'0". Sold as is. Buyer pays shipping if needed. Components:

  • Chris King headset
  • Sugino crankset
  • White Industries hubs laced to Myke Berna built wheels
  • Dura Ace brakes
  • TRP brake levers
  • FSA carbon handlebars: 44mm
  • Rex anniversary head badge.
  • Integrated rear brake cable
  • 3rd bottle cage positions (under downtube)
  • Extra rack, light, fender threaded inserts, stainless drop-out plates.
  • Sella San Marco saddle – new

VALUE: $1,250

Andy Hampsten coupled recreational bike item
Andy Hampsten coupled recreational bike
$500

This is a one of a kind and it could be yours. The 1st American Giro d'Italia winner Andy Hampsten builds beautiful bikes as an ex-pro. This steel gem is extra special because it comes apart and can fit into a suitcase for travel. The original owner, Andy Ferrand was an Italian racer and had this bike made for him. It comfortably fits someone 5'6" - 5'8". Components:

  • SnS couplers,
  • Campy Chorus 9-speed gruppo,
  • Specialtes TA crankset,
  • San Marco saddle,
  • Sew-ups on Mavic hoops.

Repainted by the incomparable Brian Baylis. Sold as is. Buyer pays shipping if needed.


VALUE: $1,250

Cannondale Hybrid Bike item
Cannondale Hybrid Bike
$400

Carbon Cannondale hybrid bike. This beauty will go anywhere with the matching matcha colored offroad tires. Shimano drivetrain and disc brakes make this a great option for around town or an off road gravel adventure. Sized large, so it comfortably fits 5'9" - 6'1". Sold as is, buyer pays shipping if needed.


VALUE: $1,000

REI Coop Strider (Balance Bike) 1 item
REI Coop Strider (Balance Bike) 1
$50

Got kids or grandkids? This strider type bike from REI is the BEST way to teach young people how to ride. Strider bikes teach balance and forward movement, and once mastered, kiddos are well on their way to ride safely. Training wheels are a thing of the past, Strider bikes for the win!


VALUE: $159

REI Coop Strider (Balance Bike) 2 item
REI Coop Strider (Balance Bike) 2
$50

Got kids or grandkids? This strider type bike from REI is the BEST way to teach young people how to ride. Strider bikes teach balance and forward movement, and once mastered, kiddos are well on their way to ride safely. Training wheels are a thing of the past, Strider bikes for the win!


VALUE: $159

Mid-Century Pilsner Glasses & BevMo! Gift Card item
Mid-Century Pilsner Glasses & BevMo! Gift Card
$80

Gift Card NOT PICTURED: $50 BevMo!


Check out these beauties!  Grab your favorite pilsner from BevMo! And sip in style with these these gorgeous Mid-Century modern diamond emerald 22k gold glasses by Libbey. Circa: early 60's.

 

Package includes: 6 glasses and a $50 BevMo! Gift Card


TOTAL VALUE: $175

Dine, Shop, and Delight Package item
Dine, Shop, and Delight Package
$80

Have an unforgettable evening out with a delicious dinner (or lunch) at Capitol Garage or the Porch Restaurants, indulge in a little retail therapy at The Strapping Store, and then head home to snuggle on the couch with a box of cookies and granola from Tule's Cookies. This package is the perfect recipe for a night of fun, flavor, and a touch of indulgence. Package Includes:

  • Capitol Garage or Porch Restaurant Gift Card ($100)
  • Strapping Sacramento Gift Card ($25)
  • Tule's Cookies (see below)

Tule's Cookies is a small, local, artisanal baking company founded by Tule, her sister Laura, and her daughter Jennifer - visit tulescookies.com for more. The gift box includes 4 bags of cookies and a 5 oz bag of Alfalfa Honey Granola. Cookies include:

  • Black Forest Swirl
  • Pecan Tasse
  • Pistachio Biscotti
  • Autumn Gingerbread

TOTAL VALUE: $200

Yolo Causeway Painting by Karin Fess-Uecker item
Yolo Causeway Painting by Karin Fess-Uecker
$90

Beautiful original painting of the Yolo Causeway Nature Area in the early evening by renowned northern California artist Karin Fess-Uecker.


VALUE $200

Wine & Coffee Package item
Wine & Coffee Package
$40

This package features a $50 gift certificate and mug from Immortal Cafe, a portable wine cooler, and a bottle of wine.


TOTAL VALUE: $100

Washington Commons Cohousing: 2-night Stay item
Washington Commons Cohousing: 2-night Stay
$80

Grab this opportunity to experience cohousing first hand with a two day stay at recently opened Washington Commons Cohousing in West Sacramento. Your stay will include a meal of your choice (breakfast, brunch or dinner), a tour of the building, and an opportunity to meet other cohousing members.


VALUE: $250

Washington Commons: Break Bread in Community item
Washington Commons: Break Bread in Community
$30

Plan a gathering of friends (up to 4) at Washington Commons for a community meal. Learn about cohousing from members living there now, get a tour of the building, and get your questions answered.


VALUE: $100

Gift Basket: A little bit of everything item
Gift Basket: A little bit of everything
$80

This gift basket has a little bit of everything, including cold hard cash!


Package includes:

  • $100 bill
  • Cuisinart Quick Prep Hand Blender
  • Leadbike Wheel light
  • Wood Cutting Board
  • Pampered Chef Lemon Aid Juice Extractor and Citrus Keeper
  • Purple Basket
  • Gold & Silicone Utensil set

TOTAL VALUE: $200

Railroad Museum Conductor-Level Membership Package item
Railroad Museum Conductor-Level Membership Package
$50

Check out this California State Railroad Museum Conductor-Level Membership. This is way more than just a visit to the museum. Package includes:

  • Conductor-Level Membership (admission for 4 adults & 4 children plus so much more!)
  • 2 Li'l Engineer Kits (train whistle, engineer's cap, bandana)
  • Brio World firefighter toy train

VALUE: $200

Rock Mounts Roof Rack: Tandem Mount R4 item
Rock Mounts Roof Rack: Tandem Mount R4
$50

This Tandem Mount R4 is an oldie but goodie!  Hard to find bike rack will hold both single and tandem bikes.  Easy to install and easy to put on your vehicle’s rack with a swivel  quick release.  Works on Thule and Yakima crossbars

 

VALUE: $300

Capitol Floats & Wellness: 2 Person Package #1 item
Capitol Floats & Wellness: 2 Person Package #1
$60

Ready for a unique experience? Escape the chaos of the world with pure relaxation. Private room, low to no lights and a salt bath. Let your cares melt away. Go with a friend, or take two yourself. You deserve it.


VALUE: $164

Capitol Floats & Wellness: 2 Person Package #2 item
Capitol Floats & Wellness: 2 Person Package #2
$60

Ready for a unique experience? Escape the chaos of the world with pure relaxation. Private room, low to no lights and a salt bath. Let your cares melt away. Go with a friend, or take two yourself. You deserve it.


VALUE: $164

OneSpeed: $100 Gift Card and 2-TShirts item
OneSpeed: $100 Gift Card and 2-TShirts
$50

This is your chance to enjoy the highly acclaimed pizza-centric restaurant nestled in the heart of East Sacramento. Their focus is crafting exceptional California-style pizzas with a thin, chewy crust made from organic flour and a tomato sauce featuring organic DiNapoli tomatoes.


TShirt sizes:

Grey - XL

Blue - XL


VALUE: $150

Waterboy Restaurant: $150 Gift Card item
Waterboy Restaurant: $150 Gift Card
$80

Dine with style at one of Sacramento’s most popular fine dining destinations.  Enjoy a frequently changing seasonal menu inspired by the beautiful cuisines of northern Italy & southern France. 


VALUE: $150

Two Rivers Cider Package item
Two Rivers Cider Package
$50

Check out this cycling themed Two Rivers Cider Company package. Package includes:

  • $25 Two Rivers Cider Company Gift Certificates
  • 1 XXL Two Rivers Cycling Jersey
  • Three quick dry hand towels
  • Beanie Style Hat
  • Trucker Style Hat
  • 1-64 oz Cider Growler
  • Two Rivers Stickers
  • 2-Tire repair kits
  • 2-sets of DeFeet socks
Lynskey Titanium Fixie item
Lynskey Titanium Fixie
$500

This Lynskey fixed geared bike will have you at mach speed in no time. The advantage of titanium is that it is crazy lightweight, but it absorbs road noise, so the ride is smoooooth. How do you go fast? On this bike!  Size med-large for people 5’8” - 5’11”.  This beauty comes equipped with:

  • Tektro brakes
  • FSA crank
  • Easton Carbon front fork
  • Carbon seat post with a comfy WTB saddle.
  • Size med-large, so built for people 5'8”-5'11"

 

