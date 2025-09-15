2025 VeloBall Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Come try climbing on Pipework's towering rope walls and brand new bouldering area or take advantage of the expansive fitness area and classes. Fitness has never been more fun. Includes:
VALUE: $80
This hand-turned wooden bowl showcases the natural beauty of the tree's grain - perfect as a centerpiece or functional art for your home. The artist used wood harvested from the Tahoe Donner fire compliance tree removals highlighting the beauty of reclaimed wood. This piece features:
Store fruit for your family and guests to enjoy while sharing the timeless craftsmanship of this piece.
Size: 3.25" Tall, 6.75 Diameter
Artist: Scott Perry, El Cerrito, Ca
VALUE: $150
Celebrate natures artistry with this one-of-a-kind wood-turned bowl crafted from wood harvested from the Tahoe Donner fire compliance tree removals and finished with beeswax and food grade mineral oil. This piece features:
Serve your favorite bread in this bowl to bring timeless craftsmanship to your space.
Size: 2.25" Tall, 7" Diameter
Artist: Scott Perry, El Cerrito, Ca
VALUE: $160
Expertly turned by hand, this wooden bowl made out of wood harvested from the Tahoe Donner fire compliance tree removals highlights the beauty of reclaimed natural wood. This piece:
Finished with beeswax and food grade mineral oil you can use this bowl to serve your favorite cheeses, crackers, meats, or other appetizers and snacks making this piece a functional work of art.
Size: 2.25" Tall, 9.75" Diameter
Artist: Scott Perry, El Cerrito, Ca
VALUE: $160
Support the artist and their passion, show your love for cycling, and support SABA with your very own one of a kind Bag Lady bag. Each bag is handcrafted and no two bags are the same.
The bags are made to be used for groceries, books, baby items, it is machine washable, and it can be dried in a commercial dryer on low heat but they look better and last longer if they are air dried.
TOTAL VALUE: Priceless!
Support the artist and their passion, show your love for cycling, and support SABA with your very own one of a kind Bag Lady bag. Each bag is handcrafted by and no two bags are the same.
The bags are made to be used for groceries, books, baby items, it is machine washable, and it can be dried in a commercial dryer on low heat but they look better and last longer if they are air dried.
TOTAL VALUE: Priceless!
Learn Spanish language and culture with Casa de Español and grab some pizza and a shake before or after your class. All gift certificate are from business on R Street. Package includes gift certificates for:
TOTAL VALUE: $250
Enjoy a relaxing afternoon in your backyard with this charming West Elm package that includes:
TOTAL VALUE: $85
Gift Card NOT PICTURED: $25 Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op
Celebrate your love of wine with this elegant cycling friendly wine package. Ride your bike to the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op to grab some wine and transport the wine on your bike's top tube with the Donkey 6Pack. Never worry about your wine glasses breaking with two lovely silicone wine glasses and your wine will be sealed for transport with the Uberstar vacuum pump wine saver. Package Includes:
VALUE: $175
Happy dog, happy life! Give your dog some joy with this collection of goodies that will make their tails wag and your heart full. Package includes: $25 Incredible Pets Gift Certificate, dog toys, dog treats, can topper, squeaky ball, a measuring cup, and a water bottle (for the humans too) all from Incredible Pets.
VALUE: $50
Meow-velous goodies await! Spoil your furry sidekick with this purr-fectly curated collection of cat goodies. Package includes: $25 Incredible Pets Gift Certificate, cat toys, cat food, can topper, cat treats, a measuring cup, and a water bottle (for the humans too) all from Incredible Pets.
VALUE: $50
Not Pictured: 1001 Muffins, Biscuits, Donuts...Recipe book (https://a.co/d/9sHLRW8)
Create stylish and mouthwatering baked treasures with these NordicWare specialty seashell and popover baking pans. Take transit with North Natomas Jibe to check out CharQterie's tasty snacks and then serve it all in style on the hand painted earthenware poppy serving tray. Package includes:
TOTAL VALUE: $280
Gift Cards NOT PICTURED: Arariety Jewlery ($200)
Explore R Street businesses with this "Cozy Nights" package that celebrates the quote moments and simple pleasures that come with books, yarn, jewelry, an tea. Package includes:
TOTAL VALUE: $325
Gift Card NOT PICTURED: Crocker-2 tickets
Feed your creative soul with this art enthusiasts package. Enjoy a blend of gift certificates and art that will make your walls and heart happy. Visit the Crocker Art Museum to experience three floors and 15 unique gallery spaces to explore and discover a diverse collection of art that spans centuries, continents, and cultures. After you are inspired visit Color Me Mine Pottery Painting to create your own art.
TOTAL VALUE: $220
Get ready for big smiles and nonstop fun! This packages includes fun stuff to inspire kids of all ages. This is the perfect way to make magical memories for the kiddos. Package includes:
TOTAL VALUE: $120
NOT PICTURED: Orphan Breakfast House Gift Card ($25)
You deserve a little indulgence! Grab breakfast at Orphan, unwind with a pedi (or mani), savor a cozy bowl of ramen for lunch, and then enjoy some wine. This package is all about comfort, self-care, and saying yes to a little "me time." Package includes the following:
Donated by Compton's Market:
Sky Nails ($30)
Shoki Ramen ($50)
Orphan Breakfast House ($25)
TOTAL VALUE: $155
Start your day with rich, aromatic coffee on the fly! This package is designed to delight every sip and every moment. Package includes:
TOTAL VALUE: $100
Beautifully crafted bike made by Sacramento's Steve Rex and donated by Darell Dickey. He is a master of filet brazed bicycles and this is in excellent shape. This bike comfortably fits someone 5'10" - 6'0". Sold as is. Buyer pays shipping if needed. Components:
VALUE: $1500
Beautifully crafted bike made by Sacramento's Steve Rex and donated by Darell Dickey. This fixie is another excellent example of Steve's craftmanship. This bike comfortably fits someone 5'10" - 6'0". Sold as is. Buyer pays shipping if needed. Components:
VALUE: $1,250
This is a one of a kind and it could be yours. The 1st American Giro d'Italia winner Andy Hampsten builds beautiful bikes as an ex-pro. This steel gem is extra special because it comes apart and can fit into a suitcase for travel. The original owner, Andy Ferrand was an Italian racer and had this bike made for him. It comfortably fits someone 5'6" - 5'8". Components:
Repainted by the incomparable Brian Baylis. Sold as is. Buyer pays shipping if needed.
VALUE: $1,250
Carbon Cannondale hybrid bike. This beauty will go anywhere with the matching matcha colored offroad tires. Shimano drivetrain and disc brakes make this a great option for around town or an off road gravel adventure. Sized large, so it comfortably fits 5'9" - 6'1". Sold as is, buyer pays shipping if needed.
VALUE: $1,000
Got kids or grandkids? This strider type bike from REI is the BEST way to teach young people how to ride. Strider bikes teach balance and forward movement, and once mastered, kiddos are well on their way to ride safely. Training wheels are a thing of the past, Strider bikes for the win!
VALUE: $159
Got kids or grandkids? This strider type bike from REI is the BEST way to teach young people how to ride. Strider bikes teach balance and forward movement, and once mastered, kiddos are well on their way to ride safely. Training wheels are a thing of the past, Strider bikes for the win!
VALUE: $159
Gift Card NOT PICTURED: $50 BevMo!
Check out these beauties! Grab your favorite pilsner from BevMo! And sip in style with these these gorgeous Mid-Century modern diamond emerald 22k gold glasses by Libbey. Circa: early 60's.
Package includes: 6 glasses and a $50 BevMo! Gift Card
TOTAL VALUE: $175
Have an unforgettable evening out with a delicious dinner (or lunch) at Capitol Garage or the Porch Restaurants, indulge in a little retail therapy at The Strapping Store, and then head home to snuggle on the couch with a box of cookies and granola from Tule's Cookies. This package is the perfect recipe for a night of fun, flavor, and a touch of indulgence. Package Includes:
Tule's Cookies is a small, local, artisanal baking company founded by Tule, her sister Laura, and her daughter Jennifer - visit tulescookies.com for more. The gift box includes 4 bags of cookies and a 5 oz bag of Alfalfa Honey Granola. Cookies include:
TOTAL VALUE: $200
Beautiful original painting of the Yolo Causeway Nature Area in the early evening by renowned northern California artist Karin Fess-Uecker.
VALUE $200
This package features a $50 gift certificate and mug from Immortal Cafe, a portable wine cooler, and a bottle of wine.
TOTAL VALUE: $100
Grab this opportunity to experience cohousing first hand with a two day stay at recently opened Washington Commons Cohousing in West Sacramento. Your stay will include a meal of your choice (breakfast, brunch or dinner), a tour of the building, and an opportunity to meet other cohousing members.
VALUE: $250
Plan a gathering of friends (up to 4) at Washington Commons for a community meal. Learn about cohousing from members living there now, get a tour of the building, and get your questions answered.
VALUE: $100
This gift basket has a little bit of everything, including cold hard cash!
Package includes:
TOTAL VALUE: $200
Check out this California State Railroad Museum Conductor-Level Membership. This is way more than just a visit to the museum. Package includes:
VALUE: $200
This Tandem Mount R4 is an oldie but goodie! Hard to find bike rack will hold both single and tandem bikes. Easy to install and easy to put on your vehicle’s rack with a swivel quick release. Works on Thule and Yakima crossbars
VALUE: $300
Ready for a unique experience? Escape the chaos of the world with pure relaxation. Private room, low to no lights and a salt bath. Let your cares melt away. Go with a friend, or take two yourself. You deserve it.
VALUE: $164
Ready for a unique experience? Escape the chaos of the world with pure relaxation. Private room, low to no lights and a salt bath. Let your cares melt away. Go with a friend, or take two yourself. You deserve it.
VALUE: $164
This is your chance to enjoy the highly acclaimed pizza-centric restaurant nestled in the heart of East Sacramento. Their focus is crafting exceptional California-style pizzas with a thin, chewy crust made from organic flour and a tomato sauce featuring organic DiNapoli tomatoes.
TShirt sizes:
Grey - XL
Blue - XL
VALUE: $150
Dine with style at one of Sacramento’s most popular fine dining destinations. Enjoy a frequently changing seasonal menu inspired by the beautiful cuisines of northern Italy & southern France.
VALUE: $150
Check out this cycling themed Two Rivers Cider Company package. Package includes:
This Lynskey fixed geared bike will have you at mach speed in no time. The advantage of titanium is that it is crazy lightweight, but it absorbs road noise, so the ride is smoooooth. How do you go fast? On this bike! Size med-large for people 5’8” - 5’11”. This beauty comes equipped with:
