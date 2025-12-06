Velvet Soul Nights Presents: New Year's Eve The Last Sunset

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About this event
97345 Conkal
The vibe, the people, the moment.
Access to the full event from 4–10 p.m. Food + drinks available for purchase. Perfect if you want to catch the last sunset, dance, mingle, and still choose how you want to spend your midnight.
Full event access
Unlimited cocktails (house margaritas + mezcalitas) beer + wine
*Premium drinks available for upcharge
The full experience, no holding back.
Open bar and unlimited access to our curated food selections all night. Includes a sunset champagne toast. This is the “I’m doing NYE right this year” tier.
What’s included:
Pricing (Limited Spots):
What’s included:
Pricing (Limited Spots):
What’s included:
Pricing (Limited Spots):
What’s included:
Pricing (Limited Spots):
What’s included:
Pricing (Limited Spots):
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