Self Care Sunday

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Self Care Sunday

About this event

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Velvet Soul Nights Presents: New Year's Eve The Last Sunset

Casa Flor de María | C. 31

97345 Conkal

THE SUNSET PASS
$30

The vibe, the people, the moment.

Access to the full event from 4–10 p.m. Food + drinks available for purchase. Perfect if you want to catch the last sunset, dance, mingle, and still choose how you want to spend your midnight.

Golden Hour Open Bar
$83.88

Full event access

Unlimited cocktails (house margaritas + mezcalitas) beer + wine


*Premium drinks available for upcharge

I Deserve THIS: All Access Food + Bar
$108.88

The full experience, no holding back.

Open bar and unlimited access to our curated food selections all night. Includes a sunset champagne toast. This is the “I’m doing NYE right this year” tier.

CHILD CARE - ONE LITTLE
$31

What’s included:

  • Ages: 3 -11 years
  • Activities: Movie night with fun games.
  • Dinner Included


Pricing (Limited Spots):

  • 1 Child: $31 USD
  • 2 Children: $55 USD
  • 3 Children: $85 USD
  • 4 Children: $108 USD
  • 5 Children: $130 USD


CHILD CARE TWO LITTLES
$55

What’s included:

  • Ages: 3 -11 years
  • Activities: Movie night with fun games.
  • Dinner Included


Pricing (Limited Spots):

  • 1 Child: $31 USD
  • 2 Children: $55 USD
  • 3 Children: $85 USD
  • 4 Children: $108 USD
  • 5 Children: $130 USD


CHILD CARE THREE LITTLES
$85

What’s included:

  • Ages: 3 -11 years
  • Activities: Movie night with fun games.
  • Dinner Included


Pricing (Limited Spots):

  • 1 Child: $31 USD
  • 2 Children: $55 USD
  • 3 Children: $85 USD
  • 4 Children: $108 USD
  • 5 Children: $130 USD


CHILD CARE FOUR LITTLES
$108

What’s included:

  • Ages: 3 -11 years
  • Activities: Movie night with fun games.
  • Dinner Included


Pricing (Limited Spots):

  • 1 Child: $31 USD
  • 2 Children: $55 USD
  • 3 Children: $85 USD
  • 4 Children: $108 USD
  • 5 Children: $130 USD


CHILD CARE FIVE LITTLES
$130

What’s included:

  • Ages: 3 -11 years
  • Activities: Movie night with fun games.
  • Dinner Included


Pricing (Limited Spots):

  • 1 Child: $31 USD
  • 2 Children: $55 USD
  • 3 Children: $85 USD
  • 4 Children: $108 USD
  • 5 Children: $130 USD


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