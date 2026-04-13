Vend Con: Market Ready. Money Smart. In Celebration of National Small Business Week. A 3-part experience to help you learn, connect and sell with confidence

WHAT YOUR $45 INCLUDES





Full Vendor Education Conference (May 2)





Networking Mixer + Pitch Practice (May 7)





Opportunity to participate in the Vendor Market (June 27) - Due to the venue, we aren't able to host food vendors or food trucks at the market.





Vendors attending the conference and mixer will be considered first for the market





Vendor tools, resources, and guidance





Real connections with other entrepreneurs





This experience is valued at over $150 but is offered at a special $45 founding rate in celebration of National Small Business Week.







