Vendor 2026 - Flat River Pride

Nonprofits play a vital role in fostering community and support at Flat River Pride! If you represent a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, advocacy group, or community-based organization with an annual gross revenue of $100,000 or less, this vendor space is for you. Use this opportunity to connect with attendees, share resources, and spread awareness about your mission. Whether you're providing information, offering services, or engaging in fundraising, we welcome your presence!



Note: If your organization's annual gross revenue exceeds $100,000, please register under Business category.





Would your nonprofit like to attend, but can't swing the $35, please contact [email protected], we will review on a case-by-case basis.