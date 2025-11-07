Vendor 2026 - Flat River Pride

Hosted by
About this event
Nonprofits play a vital role in fostering community and support at Flat River Pride! If you represent a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, advocacy group, or community-based organization with an annual gross revenue of $100,000 or less, this vendor space is for you. Use this opportunity to connect with attendees, share resources, and spread awareness about your mission. Whether you're providing information, offering services, or engaging in fundraising, we welcome your presence!
Note: If your organization's annual gross revenue exceeds $100,000, please register under Business category.
Would your nonprofit like to attend, but can't swing the $35, please contact [email protected], we will review on a case-by-case basis.
Love to cook? Have a food truck or a pop-up stand? Food vendors are essential to keeping festival-goers fueled and happy! Whether you offer savory meals, sweet treats, or refreshing drinks, we’d love to have you. All food vendors must comply with local health department regulations and provide any necessary permits upon request.
We love showcasing local talent! This category is perfect for artists, crafters, independent sellers, and small businesses looking to share their handmade or unique products with the community. Whether you sell art, jewelry, clothing, home decor, or any other creative goods, this is your space to shine! If you have more than 10+ employees please use the Business Option.
For established businesses and larger organizations, Flat River Pride is a great opportunity to demonstrate your support for inclusivity while engaging with the local community. If your business has 10 or more employees, this category applies to you. Showcase your services, connect with attendees, and demonstrate your company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion!
Double booth size to 10x20FT
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!