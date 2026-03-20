Vendor Application: 10th Annual South Florida HBCU Picnic @ Rolling Oaks Park

This ticket is for vendors who would like to share a tent with other vendors.
This ticket is for vendors who would like to share a tent with other vendors.
General Business Vendor Shared Tent
$175
This ticket is for vendors that meet the following requirements.
Your company falls under the following: Business Services, Non-designated HBCU schools, Non-Food or Merchandise vendors, Non-Political Organizations
This ticket is for vendors that meet the following requirements.
Your company falls under the following: Business Services, Non-designated HBCU schools, Non-Food or Merchandise vendors, Non-Political Organizations
Beverage/Candy Vendor
$175
This is for vendors that do not have a truck or trailer that will be selling beverages, cotton candy or similar items.
This is for vendors that do not have a truck or trailer that will be selling beverages, cotton candy or similar items.
Food or Merchandise Vendor 10x10 Tent
$350
Food or Merchandise Vendor 10x20 Tent (Copy)
$400
General Business Vendor 10x20 Tent
$450
This ticket is for vendors that meet the following requirements.
Your company falls under the following: Business Services, Non-designated HBCU schools, Non-Food or Merchandise vendors, Non-Political Organizations
This ticket is for vendors that meet the following requirements.
Your company falls under the following: Business Services, Non-designated HBCU schools, Non-Food or Merchandise vendors, Non-Political Organizations
Merchandise Vendor Size Tent > 10x 20 –Deposit Only
$575
Food or Merchandise Truck/Trailer 18x8 or smaller
$425
Food or Merchandise Truck/Trailer over 18x8
$575
Food or Merchandise Truck with extra trailer
$575
Add a donation for Black College Experience Inc
$
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