Vendor Application: 2026 Red Wolf Renaissance Fair

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Stake thy claim to a two-day reservation with a 10 by 10' booth reservation for your wares. $10 is our application fee with a fee of $85 for a 2-day reservation sent upon acceptance of your application.
Stake thy claim to a two-day reservation with a 25 x 25' booth reservation for your wares. $10 is our application fee with a fee of $160 for a 2-day reservation sent upon acceptance of your application.
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