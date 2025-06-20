2025 F4 West Chester Chili Cookoff
Vendor Application
Gay St
West Chester, PA 19380, USA
Corporate Vendor
$250
Registration includes- * 10 ft by 10 ft space
Food Vendor
$200
Registration includes- * 10 ft by 10 ft space
Crafter/Homemade Goods/Artist
$100
Registration includes- * 10 ft by 10 ft space
Additional Space
$100
This Registration can only be purchased as a SECOND 10 ft by 10 ft space.
Tent Package
$125
1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS to be delivered and set-up at your street location
Electricity
$20
* 1- 120-volt outlet. NO high-wattage appliances can be used
