Vendor Space Payment

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About this event
10' x 10' Single Booth. See Vendor Packet for full details.
10' x 20' Double Booth. See Vendor Packet for full details.
10' x 30' Triple Booth. See Vendor Packet for full details.
5' x 10' Hallway Booth. See Vendor Packet for full details.
See Vendor Packet (Electric Service) for full details. The day of service charge is $70.
See Vendor Packet (Internet Service) for full details. Day of Show Wifi charge is $45.
Full-page black-and-white advertisement in the Quilt Showcase Program; opportunity to select two favorite quilts; recognition as show underwriter on front cover of Quilt Showcase Program; premium ad placement. Two full years of advertising on our website and in the monthly newsletter; promotion on social media; 30-minute demonstration time slot; free quilt
Full-page black-and-white advertisementin the Quilt Showcase Program; opportunity to select favorite quilt; sponsorship banners at the show; premium ad placement, two full years advertising on our website and in the monthly newsletter; promotion on social media; 30-minute demonstration time slot
Full-page B&W advertisement in the Quilt Showcase Program; opportunity to select favorite quilt; sponsorship banners at the show; 2 full years advertising on cpqg website and in the monthly newsletter, promotion on social media, 30-minute demonstration time slot at showcase.
Half-page B&W advertisement in the Quilt Showcase Program. Opportunity to select favorite quilt; sponsorship banners at the show; 2 full years advertising on cpqg website and in the monthly newsletter, promotion on social media, 15-minute demonstration time slot at showcase.
Quarter-page B&W advertisement in the Quilt Showcase Program. sponsorship banner recognition at show; 2 full years of advertising on cpqg website and in the monthly newsletter, promotion on social media, 15-minute demonstration time slot allotted at a later date.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!