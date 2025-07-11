Coastal Prairie Quilt Guild Of Texas

Hosted by

Coastal Prairie Quilt Guild Of Texas

About this event

Vendor Space Payment

10505 Cash Rd

Stafford, TX 77477, USA

10' x 10' Single Booth item
10' x 10' Single Booth
$300

10' x 10' Single Booth. See Vendor Packet for full details.

10' x 20' Double Booth
$550

10' x 20' Double Booth. See Vendor Packet for full details.

10' x 30' Triple Booth
$850

10' x 30' Triple Booth. See Vendor Packet for full details.

5' x 10' Hallway Booth
$175

5' x 10' Hallway Booth. See Vendor Packet for full details.

Electrical Requirements (0 - 20 AMPs) Connections Needed item
Electrical Requirements (0 - 20 AMPs) Connections Needed
$25

See Vendor Packet (Electric Service) for full details. The day of service charge is $70.

Internet Service Requirements - Wifi Connections Needed item
Internet Service Requirements - Wifi Connections Needed
$30

See Vendor Packet (Internet Service) for full details. Day of Show Wifi charge is $45.

Diamond Level Sponsorship item
Diamond Level Sponsorship
$2,500

Full-page black-and-white advertisement in the Quilt Showcase Program; opportunity to select two favorite quilts; recognition as show underwriter on front cover of Quilt Showcase Program; premium ad placement. Two full years of advertising on our website and in the monthly newsletter; promotion on social media; 30-minute demonstration time slot; free quilt

Platinum Level item
Platinum Level
$1,000

Full-page black-and-white advertisementin the Quilt Showcase Program; opportunity to select favorite quilt; sponsorship banners at the show; premium ad placement, two full years advertising on our website and in the monthly newsletter; promotion on social media; 30-minute demonstration time slot         

Gold Level Sponsorship
$500

Full-page B&W advertisement in the Quilt Showcase Program; opportunity to select favorite quilt; sponsorship banners at the show; 2 full years advertising on cpqg website and in the monthly newsletter, promotion on social media, 30-minute demonstration time slot at showcase.

Silver Level Sponsorship
$250

Half-page B&W advertisement in the Quilt Showcase Program. Opportunity to select favorite quilt; sponsorship banners at the show; 2 full years advertising on cpqg website and in the monthly newsletter, promotion on social media, 15-minute demonstration time slot at showcase.

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$150

Quarter-page B&W advertisement in the Quilt Showcase Program. sponsorship banner recognition at show; 2 full years of advertising on cpqg website and in the monthly newsletter, promotion on social media, 15-minute demonstration time slot allotted at a later date.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!