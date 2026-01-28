Wedding Wish

Hosted by

Wedding Wish

About this event

Vendor Application: Adult Easter Egg Hunt

3050 Formosa Gardens Blvd

Kissimmee, FL 34747, USA

Nonprofit Vendor
$100
  • Only 1 company/brand per category will be permitted. First come, first served.
  • 10x10 space permitted; if you need double space, you must purchase 2 spots.
  • Vendors with tents may not use stakes, tents must be weighted down.
  • Setup at 3 pm. Ready by 5 pm.
Retail Vendors
$150
  • Only 1 company/brand per category will be permitted. First come, first served.
  • 10x10 space permitted; if you need double space, you must purchase 2 spots.
  • Vendors with tents may not use stakes, tents must be weighted down.
  • Setup at 3 pm. Ready to sell by 5 pm.
Food Vendor
$200
  • Food vendors must be licensed and insured & are subject to inspection.
  • Tents may not use stakes, they must be weighted down.
  • Setup at 3pm. Ready to serve at 5pm.
Charity Champion
$1,000
  • One premium location exhibit space with table and up to two chairs in main entrance.
  • Social media spotlight during marketing campaigns & a 30 second video that is played on a loop during the pre-show and at registration.
  • Company logo on event collateral, social media, & signage.
  • Placement of logo and link on event webpage.
  • Literature/giveaway in VIP attendee gift bag (items to be provided by sponsor)
Grand Prize Admin
$5,000

The #1 booth traffic driver and largest lead generator at the Adult Easter Egg Hunt will be the Grand Prize Drawing as our most popular booth with thousands participating. Attendees will need to visit your booth to pick up the entry card, making your booth the most popular destination on the Adult Easter Egg Hunt. The sponsor will also have a 2-3 minute speaking opportunity before the winners are selected, help draw the prizes on stage as well as a photo opportunity.

Event Title Sponsor
$10,000
  • This sponsorship entitles one vendor to exclusive marketing opportunities including a company banner posted behind the registration table, preferred placement of double with expo booth.
  • Introduction and thank you at the start of the event with main stage time to speak and promote your company
  • Social media spotlight during marketing campaigns and a 30 second video that is played on a loop during the pre-show and registration
  • Logo with link on event invites, emails, event ads and event website
  • Literature/giveaway in VIP gift bag (items to be provided by sponsor)
Easter Egg Promo Items
Pay what you can

Include your company marketing coupons, gift certificates or small promotional items in 100 easter eggs distributed on the venue grounds during the hunt.

Volunteer
Free

Sign up to volunteer to hide easter eggs, organize, greet, bartend, etc.

Add a donation for Wedding Wish

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!