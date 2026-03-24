Project Full Out Inc

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Project Full Out Inc

About this event

Vendor Application Fee "Jewel & Flava Market"

Greensboro

NC, USA

Craft / Merchandise Vendors
$40

Submit the application fee, then click the link and complete the vendor application https://tinyurl.com/JCCvendor

Food Tent/Table Vendors
$55

Submit the application fee, then click the link and complete the vendor application. https://tinyurl.com/JCCvendor

Food Truck Vendors
$75

Submit the application fee, then click the link and complete the vendor application.

https://tinyurl.com/JCCvendor

Agriculture Vendor
$40

Submit the application fee, then click the link and complete the vendor application.

https://tinyurl.com/JCCvendor

Community Resource Vendor
$25

Submit the application fee, then click the link and complete the vendor application.

https://tinyurl.com/JCCvendor

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!