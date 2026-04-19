Massachusetts Organization of African Descendants
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Massachusetts Organization of African Descendants

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Massachusetts Organization of African Descendants

About this event

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Vendor Application: Watch Party

455 Main St

Worcester, MA 01608, USA

Food Trucks or Food/Restaurant Vendor
$200

June 23rd @2pm


Bring Your Own Table/ Chair

Note: The City of Worcester Food Permit is required. Once you fill out this application all Food/Truck Vendors names will be given to the City's Food & inspection Division & the staff will contact you to obtain the permit. It is the vendor's responsibility to secure their own permits before the event

Merchandise Vendors (Crafters and Artisans)
$150

June 23rd @2pm


Bring Your Own Table/ Chair.

All vendors are responsible for bringing their tent (required size 10ft x 10ft or smaller, and weight 20 LBS per leg).


Non-Profits
$100

June 23rd @2pm


Bring Your Own Table/ Chair

Promote your mission, programs, events and provide entertainment. Non-profit vendors must include an interactive element with their table. These can include, but are not limited to, face painting, games, photo booth, bowling, etc.

All vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent (required size 10ft x 10ft or smaller, and weight 20 LBS per leg).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!