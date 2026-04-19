Vendor Application: Watch Party

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About this event
June 23rd @2pm
Bring Your Own Table/ Chair
Note: The City of Worcester Food Permit is required. Once you fill out this application all Food/Truck Vendors names will be given to the City's Food & inspection Division & the staff will contact you to obtain the permit. It is the vendor's responsibility to secure their own permits before the event
June 23rd @2pm
Bring Your Own Table/ Chair.
All vendors are responsible for bringing their tent (required size 10ft x 10ft or smaller, and weight 20 LBS per leg).
June 23rd @2pm
Bring Your Own Table/ Chair
Promote your mission, programs, events and provide entertainment. Non-profit vendors must include an interactive element with their table. These can include, but are not limited to, face painting, games, photo booth, bowling, etc.
All vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent (required size 10ft x 10ft or smaller, and weight 20 LBS per leg).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!