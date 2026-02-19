Practitioner and Holistic Business Application: Trinidad Wellness Festival on May 29-31, 2026

Practitioner & Holistic Business Application

Join us for the Trinidad Wellness Festival | May 29–31, 2026

We are seeking a diverse and respected group of wellness practitioners and holistic businesses to anchor our Festival Hub at Space to Create on Main Street. Our goal is to showcase the unique wellness benefits of our rural community through a curated mix of modalities.

Please "Register" for this $0 application to provide your details for review.

Vetting Process: To ensure a high-quality experience and a wide variety of options (preventing over-saturation of any single modality), our board will review all applications.

Next Steps: If selected, you will receive a formal invitation via email to choose your participation level (Tier 1: Essential Hub or Tier 2: Enhanced Seeker XP) and finalize your registration fee.

Requirements: All "hands-on" practitioners must be able to provide a Certificate of Insurance (COI) naming Wellness Trinidad as additionally insured prior to the event.

Help us make Trinidad a destination for well-being—apply to share your gifts with our community!





Description of Tier 1 and Tier 2 Options:

Tier 1: Essential Hub Participant ($75) - Does not include table, chairs, tablecloth.

Ideal for: Practitioners and businesses looking for a professional presence at the heart of the festival.





Booth Space: A dedicated spot within the Space to Create hub on Main Street.





Print Visibility: Your business name and 25-word description featured in our 12-page Festival Directory.





Signage: Inclusion on the collective "Space to Create" participant banner and directional signage.





Community Engagement: Participation in the general "Hub Photo Challenge" for the Seeker XP Digital Passport (encouraging foot traffic to the entire space).





Tier 2: Enhanced Seeker XP Hub Participant ($125) - Does not include table, chairs, tablecloth.

Ideal for: Businesses wanting to drive specific engagement, track booth visits, and offer a unique interactive experience.





Custom Digital Passport Entry: Your own unique Seeker XP QR Code and a dedicated listing in the app.





Interactive Activity: Ability to set a specific "Wellness Action" for visitors (e.g., a sample, a quick demo, or a consultation) to earn their digital stamp.





Engagement Data: Post-event insights on how many unique visitors "checked in" at your specific booth.





All Tier 1 Benefits: Includes booth space, directory listing, and hub signage.