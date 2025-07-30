2025 Power of S.H.E. Summit Vendor Application Form

Hosted by
About this event
Your vending space will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. You may arrive at 4:45 PM to set up your display. Your table will be assigned to you by the committee.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee at [email protected].
Your vending space will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. You may arrive at 7:45 AM to set up your display. Your table will be assigned to you by the committee.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee at [email protected].
Your vending space will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. For Friday evening, you may arrive as early as 4:45 PM to set up your display. On Saturday, you may arrive as early as 7:45 AM. You will keep the same table for both days. You should decide what you will keep on the table over night. There will be no security.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee at [email protected].
Your information table will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. You may arrive at 4:45 PM to set up your display. Your table will be assigned to you by the committee.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee at [email protected].
Your information table will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. You may arrive at 7:45 AM to set up your display. Your table will be assigned to you by the committee.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee at[email protected].
Your information table will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. For Friday evening, you may arrive as early as 4:45 PM to set up your display. On Saturday, you may arrive as early as 7:45 AM. You will keep the same table for both days. You should decide what you will keep on the table over night. There will be no security.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee [email protected].
Only for test purposes. Don't use
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!