2025 Power of S.H.E. Summit Vendor Application Form

125 E Main St

Rochester, NY 14604

Vendor Table - Day 1 ONLY Friday, October 17, 2025
$150

Your vending space will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. You may arrive at 4:45 PM to set up your display. Your table will be assigned to you by the committee.


If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee at [email protected].

Vendor Table - Day 2 ONLY Sat, Oct 18, 2025
$150

Your vending space will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. You may arrive at 7:45 AM to set up your display. Your table will be assigned to you by the committee.


If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee at [email protected].

Vendor Table - for both days
$250

Your vending space will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. For Friday evening, you may arrive as early as 4:45 PM to set up your display. On Saturday, you may arrive as early as 7:45 AM. You will keep the same table for both days. You should decide what you will keep on the table over night. There will be no security.


If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee at [email protected].

Nonprofit Agency Table - Day 1 ONLY Fri, Oct 17, 2025
$135

Your information table will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. You may arrive at 4:45 PM to set up your display. Your table will be assigned to you by the committee.


If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee at [email protected].

Nonprofit Agency Table - Day 2 ONLY Sat, Oct 18, 2025
$135

Your information table will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. You may arrive at 7:45 AM to set up your display. Your table will be assigned to you by the committee.


If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee at[email protected].

Nonprofit Agency Table - for both days
$225

Your information table will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. For Friday evening, you may arrive as early as 4:45 PM to set up your display. On Saturday, you may arrive as early as 7:45 AM. You will keep the same table for both days. You should decide what you will keep on the table over night. There will be no security.


If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee [email protected].

