Vendor & Book Author Packages - 2026 District 44 Toastmasters Annual Conference

Friday-Only Vendor Package includes one (1) 6-foot table draped in a black cloth and two (2) chairs. One (1) complimentary lunch ticket. Logo in all promotional materials before and during the event.
Saturday Vendor Package includes one (1) 6-foot table draped in a black cloth and two (2) chairs. One (1) complimentary lunch ticket. Logo in all promotional materials before and during the event.
Two-Day Vendor Package includes one (1) 6-foot table draped in a black cloth, two (2) chairs, and one (1) complimentary lunch ticket for each day. Education Session Pass for Saturday. Logo in all promotional materials before, during, and after the event.
Participating Authors will have ten (10) copies displayed in an assigned space at a shared author table for a basic display (shared with other authors). The display will be open Friday and Saturday, and all authors included will appear in the conference program under “Participating Authors.”
Featured Authors will have twenty (20) copies displayed Friday and Saturday and will be listed in the conference program under “Featured Authors.” Allocated expanded table space to accommodate a larger book display and clearer visual presence. Featured Authors will also receive one (1) featured slide during Friday lunch (May 15) and Saturday lunch (May 16) in the rotating Featured Author slideshow.
Start with twenty-five (25) copies displayed, with the option to replenish inventory if you sell out. Your book will be listed in the conference program as a “Spotlight Author,” receive priority placement in the Author’s Expo and on the display table, and be featured in the rotating slideshow as a Featured Author during meals, general sessions, and keynotes on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16.
Two-Day Vendor Package includes one (1) 6-foot table draped in a black cloth, two (2) chairs, and one (1) complimentary lunch ticket per day. As a Spotlight Display Author, start with twenty-five (25) copies displayed, with the option to replenish inventory if you sell out. Your book will be listed in the conference program as a Featured Author during meals, general sessions, and keynotes on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!