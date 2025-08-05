Vendor Application – Self Care & Wellness Expo 2025

201 E Dakin Ave

Kissimmee, FL 34741, USA

Attendee
free

Attendance is free for all.

In-Kind Donations & Service Sponsorships
$10

We also welcome in-kind contributions including:

  • Product donations for attendee gift bags or raffle prizes
  • Service donations (fitness instructors, wellness demos, entertainment, etc.)
  • Food & beverage donations
  • Printing, marketing, or logistics support


All in-kind sponsors receive recognition based on the value of their contribution, including signage placement, social media mentions, and promotional opportunities.

Event Vendor
$250

One standard exhibit space with table and two chairs

Wellness Champion
$1,000
  • One premium location exhibit space with table and up to two chairs in main entrance
  • Company ad listing on exhibitor passport distributed to all attendees
  • Company logo on all event collateral, social media, & signage.
  • Placement of logo and link on event web page
  • Literature/giveaway in attendee gift bag (items to be provided by sponsor)
Grand Prize Admin
$5,000

The #1 booth traffic driver and largest lead generator at the Self Care & Wellness Expo will be the Grand Prize Drawing as our most popular booth with thousands participating. Attendees will need to visit your booth to pick up the entry card, making your booth the most popular destination on the Expo Floor. The sponsor will also have a 2-3 minute speaking opportunity before the winners are selected, help draw the prizes on stage as well as a photo opportunity.

Wellness Expo Title Sponsorship
$10,000
  • This sponsorship entitles one vendor to exclusive marketing opportunities including a company banner posted behind the registration table, preferred placement of double with expo booth.
  • Introduction and thank you at the start of the event with main stage time to speak and promote your company
  • Social media spotlight during marketing campaigns and a thirty (30) second video that is played on a loop during the pre-show.
  • Logo with link on event invites, emails, event passport ad and event website
  • Literature/giveaway in attendee gift bag (items to be provided by sponsor)

