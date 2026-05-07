Vendor Application: Watch Party, Ghana vs England, June 23

SINGLE DAY: June23rd









Note: The City of Worcester Food Permit is required. Once you fill out this application all Food/Truck Vendors names will be given to the City's Food & inspection Division & the staff will contact you to obtain the permit. It is the vendor's responsibility to secure their own permits before the event.





All vendors are responsible for bringing their chairs, 6'or 8' table, and tent (required size 10ft x 10ft or smaller, and weight 20 LBS per leg).



