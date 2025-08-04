KUMU HULA ASSOCIATION OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

VENDOR APPLICATION/FOOD ~ 2025 IĀ ʻOE

2005 Valley Ave Gate 8

Pleasanton, CA 94566, USA

FOOD VENDOR BOOTH FEE
$1,000

FOOD VENDOR BOOTH FEE (10 x 10 booth size)
All food vendors must be open on all 3 days.
October 31, November 1 & 2, 2025
Friday, November 1, you can close your booth after intermission.

FOOD VENDOR BOOTH FEE
$1,500

FOOD VENDOR BOOTH FEE (10 x 20 booth size)
~$200 DISCOUNT
All food vendors must be open on all 3 days.
October 31, November 1 & 2, 2025
Friday, October 31, you can close your booth after intermission.

Health Permit Fee
$211

Alameda County Environmental Health Permit

Grease Barrel
$25

Grease Barrelʻs are available for rental from the Alameda County Fairgrounds. Must Pre-pay here to confirm.

