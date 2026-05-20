Hosted by

Canyon Farmers Market

About this event

Vendor Auction for our CFM Fire Victims

Pick-up location

4th Ave &, 15th St, Canyon, TX 79015, USA

4 Tickets to pick flowers with Bees n' Blooms Farm item
4 Tickets to pick flowers with Bees n' Blooms Farm item
4 Tickets to pick flowers with Bees n' Blooms Farm item
4 Tickets to pick flowers with Bees n' Blooms Farm
$100

Starting bid

My name is Alyssa Overbay and my husband is Murphy. We own Bees n' Blooms Farm LLC. We are offering 4 tickets to come out to the farm for you to pick your own flowers!

The cups are 20 oz cups which can be filled with as many flowers that fit easily without collapsing the stems. Depending on the size of the flower stem, it can hold 35-50 stems easily. 


Family Caricature Session with Canyon Cartoons item
Family Caricature Session with Canyon Cartoons
$50

Starting bid

Family Caricature Session: This session can be live, virtual, or made using pictures sent to the artist (Or a combination, if some members live farther away). The session includes a group portrait of the family, and individuals of each member (including pets!). Portraits are silly, fun, personal, and colorful, using the artist's unique cartoon-style. 

Handmade Herman Oak Bridal Wallet by Bomb City Leather item
Handmade Herman Oak Bridal Wallet by Bomb City Leather item
Handmade Herman Oak Bridal Wallet by Bomb City Leather
$350

Starting bid

Handmade genuine horn back alligator/ genuine python/ Herman Oak bridal wallet. This wallet has been made specifically for the Canyon Farmer’s Market online auction. This is a very limited 1 of 1, so don’t let this slip away.

There is a video of this wallet being built at Bomb City Leather's Facebook and Instagram pages!

Gift Cirtificate from Rock House Tallow item
Gift Cirtificate from Rock House Tallow
$25

Starting bid

Rock House Tallow is committed to offering high-quality, locally sourced tallow products that cater to a range of needs and preferences. Their selection includes nourishing balms perfect for all-over body moisture, ensuring your skin stays hydrated and healthy. Their handcrafted soaps are designed to give you a cleansing experience you can feel good about, knowing youre using natural ingredients. For those seeking relief from aches and pains or looking to enhance sleep quality, the magnesium cream is an excellent choice. They also offer lip balms that keep your lips smooth and protected, along with various other fantastic options. With such a diverse array of products, Rock House Tallow is sure to have something that will become an essential part of your daily routine.

Gift Cirtificate from Rock House Tallow item
Gift Cirtificate from Rock House Tallow
$25

Starting bid

Rock House Tallow is committed to offering high-quality, locally sourced tallow products that cater to a range of needs and preferences. Their selection includes nourishing balms perfect for all-over body moisture, ensuring your skin stays hydrated and healthy. Their handcrafted soaps are designed to give you a cleansing experience you can feel good about, knowing youre using natural ingredients. For those seeking relief from aches and pains or looking to enhance sleep quality, the magnesium cream is an excellent choice. They also offer lip balms that keep your lips smooth and protected, along with various other fantastic options. With such a diverse array of products, Rock House Tallow is sure to have something that will become an essential part of your daily routine.

Purple Heart Polling Pin from Boards by Joe item
Purple Heart Polling Pin from Boards by Joe
$40

Starting bid

Handmade Purpleheart wood rolling pin from Boards By Joe!

Hand-Blown Glass Gnome from Blackwell Glass item
Hand-Blown Glass Gnome from Blackwell Glass item
Hand-Blown Glass Gnome from Blackwell Glass
$110

Starting bid

Hand blown, hot sculpted garden gnome taking off on a giant carrot.

4 Pounds of Coffee & Mug from Golden Creation Coffee item
4 Pounds of Coffee & Mug from Golden Creation Coffee
$75

Starting bid

4 pounds of coffee, whole bean/ground (winner's choice of blend or single origin in stock).

1 golden creation coffee mug.

RAKU Fired Ceramic Meditating Frog from Bjork Creations item
RAKU Fired Ceramic Meditating Frog from Bjork Creations item
RAKU Fired Ceramic Meditating Frog from Bjork Creations item
RAKU Fired Ceramic Meditating Frog from Bjork Creations item
RAKU Fired Ceramic Meditating Frog from Bjork Creations
$75

Starting bid

Handmade ceramic meditation frog using a RAKU firing method.

Turquoise Silver Necklace for Ash & Ivy Jewelry item
Turquoise Silver Necklace for Ash & Ivy Jewelry item
Turquoise Silver Necklace for Ash & Ivy Jewelry
$150

Starting bid

Handmade Silver Necklace with rare Sleeping Beauty Turquoise!

Handmade Flower Pig from Laurie Dellis Pottery item
Handmade Flower Pig from Laurie Dellis Pottery item
Handmade Flower Pig from Laurie Dellis Pottery
$20

Starting bid

The pig is a 3-legged pig called a chanchito, made out of brown stoneware clay. There's a blessing that goes with the sale and it says "In the small village of Pomaire, Chile, it is believed that "chanchitos," little pigs, bring good luck. Three-legged chanchitos are especially fortunate and are traditionally given to friends as a token of goodwill and love. My chanchitos have been created with these blessings in mind. - Laurie Dellis" This one is part of my seasonal group - spring. It measures 2 1/4" wide, 2 1/2" deep, and 1 1/2" high.

Quote Plate from Laurie Dellis Pottery item
Quote Plate from Laurie Dellis Pottery item
Quote Plate from Laurie Dellis Pottery
$10

Starting bid

Little quote plate ($14), made out of white stoneware clay, measures 4 1/" wide, 2 3/4" deep, and about 3/8" high.


Beef Jerkey Assortment from Wild Wally's Beef Jerky item
Beef Jerkey Assortment from Wild Wally's Beef Jerky
$20

Starting bid

Pop’s Special ( 8 - 1oz. Bags of beef jerky) 

Gift Certificate from Windy Blend 3D item
Gift Certificate from Windy Blend 3D
$15

Starting bid

This is a Gift Certificate to Windy Blend 3D Designs! They make amazing, original 3D printed toys and puzzles for kids and adults alike!

4 tickets to Amarillo Escape and Mystery item
4 tickets to Amarillo Escape and Mystery
$15

Starting bid

Amarillo Escape and Mystery is an amazing escape room from the same awesome folks behind Windy Blend 3D Designs at the Canyon Farmers Market!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!