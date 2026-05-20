Vendor Auction for our CFM Fire Victims

My name is Alyssa Overbay and my husband is Murphy. We own Bees n' Blooms Farm LLC. We are offering 4 tickets to come out to the farm for you to pick your own flowers!

The cups are 20 oz cups which can be filled with as many flowers that fit easily without collapsing the stems. Depending on the size of the flower stem, it can hold 35-50 stems easily.



