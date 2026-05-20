Vendor Auction for our CFM Fire Victims

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Starting bid
My name is Alyssa Overbay and my husband is Murphy. We own Bees n' Blooms Farm LLC. We are offering 4 tickets to come out to the farm for you to pick your own flowers!
The cups are 20 oz cups which can be filled with as many flowers that fit easily without collapsing the stems. Depending on the size of the flower stem, it can hold 35-50 stems easily.
Starting bid
Family Caricature Session: This session can be live, virtual, or made using pictures sent to the artist (Or a combination, if some members live farther away). The session includes a group portrait of the family, and individuals of each member (including pets!). Portraits are silly, fun, personal, and colorful, using the artist's unique cartoon-style.
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Handmade genuine horn back alligator/ genuine python/ Herman Oak bridal wallet. This wallet has been made specifically for the Canyon Farmer’s Market online auction. This is a very limited 1 of 1, so don’t let this slip away.
There is a video of this wallet being built at Bomb City Leather's Facebook and Instagram pages!
Starting bid
Rock House Tallow is committed to offering high-quality, locally sourced tallow products that cater to a range of needs and preferences. Their selection includes nourishing balms perfect for all-over body moisture, ensuring your skin stays hydrated and healthy. Their handcrafted soaps are designed to give you a cleansing experience you can feel good about, knowing youre using natural ingredients. For those seeking relief from aches and pains or looking to enhance sleep quality, the magnesium cream is an excellent choice. They also offer lip balms that keep your lips smooth and protected, along with various other fantastic options. With such a diverse array of products, Rock House Tallow is sure to have something that will become an essential part of your daily routine.
Starting bid
Rock House Tallow is committed to offering high-quality, locally sourced tallow products that cater to a range of needs and preferences. Their selection includes nourishing balms perfect for all-over body moisture, ensuring your skin stays hydrated and healthy. Their handcrafted soaps are designed to give you a cleansing experience you can feel good about, knowing youre using natural ingredients. For those seeking relief from aches and pains or looking to enhance sleep quality, the magnesium cream is an excellent choice. They also offer lip balms that keep your lips smooth and protected, along with various other fantastic options. With such a diverse array of products, Rock House Tallow is sure to have something that will become an essential part of your daily routine.
Starting bid
Handmade Purpleheart wood rolling pin from Boards By Joe!
Starting bid
Hand blown, hot sculpted garden gnome taking off on a giant carrot.
Starting bid
4 pounds of coffee, whole bean/ground (winner's choice of blend or single origin in stock).
1 golden creation coffee mug.
Starting bid
Handmade ceramic meditation frog using a RAKU firing method.
Starting bid
Handmade Silver Necklace with rare Sleeping Beauty Turquoise!
Starting bid
The pig is a 3-legged pig called a chanchito, made out of brown stoneware clay. There's a blessing that goes with the sale and it says "In the small village of Pomaire, Chile, it is believed that "chanchitos," little pigs, bring good luck. Three-legged chanchitos are especially fortunate and are traditionally given to friends as a token of goodwill and love. My chanchitos have been created with these blessings in mind. - Laurie Dellis" This one is part of my seasonal group - spring. It measures 2 1/4" wide, 2 1/2" deep, and 1 1/2" high.
Starting bid
Little quote plate ($14), made out of white stoneware clay, measures 4 1/" wide, 2 3/4" deep, and about 3/8" high.
Starting bid
Pop’s Special ( 8 - 1oz. Bags of beef jerky)
Starting bid
This is a Gift Certificate to Windy Blend 3D Designs! They make amazing, original 3D printed toys and puzzles for kids and adults alike!
Starting bid
Amarillo Escape and Mystery is an amazing escape room from the same awesome folks behind Windy Blend 3D Designs at the Canyon Farmers Market!
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