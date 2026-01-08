Caterer Bid - BVOV 5th Annual Night of Black Excellence (NOBE)

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About this event
Hemet, CA 92543
3 left!
First Tasting - 3 BBQ Vendors and 3 Dessert Vendors on this date January 25, 2026 at 3PM
Caterer Requirements:
NOBE BBQ & Dessert Vendor Bid Invitation
Event Overview:
NOBE is excited to invite bids from BBQ and dessert vendors to participate in our upcoming tasting events for Board members.
Event Dates:
- Sunday, January 25th at 3:00 PM
- Sunday, February 1st at 3:00 PM
Caterer Requirements:
- BBQ Vendors: Please submit your best BBQ meat options and sides.
- Dessert Vendors: We welcome a variety of sweet creations to complement the BBQ.
Participation Details:
- Each vendor will serve samples to approximately 3 Board members.
- Vendors must provide all necessary equipment and supplies for serving.
Bid Submission:
- Submit your proposal, including menu options, pricing, and any special offers, by January 18th.
- Send your bids to [email protected].
Selection Criteria:
Bids will be evaluated based on:
- Quality and variety of menu options
- Pricing
- Presentation and creativity
Please make sure that you are properly permitted for the City of Hemet, Business License, Health Card, etc.
We look forward to your delicious submissions!
3 left!
First Tasting - 3 BBQ Vendors and 3 Dessert Vendors on this date January 25, 2026 at 3PM
Caterer Requirements:
NOBE BBQ & Dessert Vendor Bid Invitation
Event Overview:
NOBE is excited to invite bids from BBQ and dessert vendors to participate in our upcoming tasting events for Board members.
Event Dates:
- Sunday, January 25th at 3:00 PM
- Sunday, February 1st at 3:00 PM
Caterer Requirements:
- BBQ Vendors: Please submit your best BBQ meat options and sides.
- Dessert Vendors: We welcome a variety of sweet creations to complement the BBQ.
Participation Details:
- Each vendor will serve samples to approximately [insert number] Board members.
- Vendors must provide all necessary equipment and supplies for serving.
Bid Submission:
- Submit your proposal, including menu options, pricing, and any special offers, by January 18th.
- Send your bids to [email protected].
Selection Criteria:
Bids will be evaluated based on:
- Quality and variety of menu options
- Pricing
- Presentation and creativity
Please make sure that you are properly permitted for the City of Hemet, Business License, Health Card, etc.
We look forward to your delicious submissions!
3 left!
Seconded Tasting - 3 BBQ Vendors and 3 Dessert Vendors on this date February 1st, 2026 at 3PM
Caterer Requirements:
NOBE BBQ & Dessert Vendor Bid Invitation
Event Overview:
NOBE is excited to invite bids from BBQ and dessert vendors to participate in our upcoming tasting events for Board members.
Event Dates:
- Sunday, January 25th at 3:00 PM
- Sunday, February 1st at 3:00 PM
Caterer Requirements:
- BBQ Vendors: Please submit your best BBQ meat options and sides.
- Dessert Vendors: We welcome a variety of sweet creations to complement the BBQ.
Participation Details:
- Each vendor will serve samples to approximately 3 Board members.
- Vendors must provide all necessary equipment and supplies for serving.
Bid Submission:
- Submit your proposal, including menu options, pricing, and any special offers, by January 18th.
- Send your bids to [email protected].
Selection Criteria:
Bids will be evaluated based on:
- Quality and variety of menu options
- Pricing
- Presentation and creativity
Please make sure that you are properly permitted for the City of Hemet, Business License, Health Card, etc.
We look forward to your delicious submissions!
3 left!
Seconded Tasting - 3 BBQ Vendors and 3 Dessert Vendors on this date February 1st, 2026 at 3PM
Caterer Requirements:
NOBE BBQ & Dessert Vendor Bid Invitation
Event Overview:
NOBE is excited to invite bids from BBQ and dessert vendors to participate in our upcoming tasting events for Board members.
Event Dates:
- Sunday, January 25th at 3:00 PM
- Sunday, February 1st at 3:00 PM
Caterer Requirements:
- BBQ Vendors: Please submit your best BBQ meat options and sides.
- Dessert Vendors: We welcome a variety of sweet creations to complement the BBQ.
Participation Details:
- Each vendor will serve samples to approximately 3 Board members.
- Vendors must provide all necessary equipment and supplies for serving.
Bid Submission:
- Submit your proposal, including menu options, pricing, and any special offers, by January 18th.
- Send your bids to [email protected].
Selection Criteria:
Bids will be evaluated based on:
- Quality and variety of menu options
- Pricing
- Presentation and creativity
Please make sure that you are properly permitted for the City of Hemet, Business License, Health Card, etc.
We look forward to your delicious submissions!
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