Caterer Bid - BVOV 5th Annual Night of Black Excellence (NOBE)

First Tasting - 3 BBQ Vendors and 3 Dessert Vendors on this date January 25, 2026 at 3PM





Caterer Requirements:

NOBE BBQ & Dessert Vendor Bid Invitation





Event Overview:

NOBE is excited to invite bids from BBQ and dessert vendors to participate in our upcoming tasting events for Board members.





Event Dates:

- Sunday, January 25th at 3:00 PM

- Sunday, February 1st at 3:00 PM





Caterer Requirements:

- BBQ Vendors: Please submit your best BBQ meat options and sides.

- Dessert Vendors: We welcome a variety of sweet creations to complement the BBQ.





Participation Details:

- Each vendor will serve samples to approximately 3 Board members.

- Vendors must provide all necessary equipment and supplies for serving.





Bid Submission:

- Submit your proposal, including menu options, pricing, and any special offers, by January 18th.

- Send your bids to [email protected].





Selection Criteria:

Bids will be evaluated based on:

- Quality and variety of menu options

- Pricing

- Presentation and creativity





Please make sure that you are properly permitted for the City of Hemet, Business License, Health Card, etc.





We look forward to your delicious submissions!