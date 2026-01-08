Black Voices of the Valley

Hosted by

Black Voices of the Valley

About this event

Caterer Bid - BVOV 5th Annual Night of Black Excellence (NOBE)

1325 E Florida Ave

Hemet, CA 92543

BBQ Vendorr Bid January 25, 2026 3PM Tasting
Free

3 left!

First Tasting - 3 BBQ Vendors and 3 Dessert Vendors on this date January 25, 2026 at 3PM


Caterer Requirements:

NOBE BBQ & Dessert Vendor Bid Invitation


Event Overview:

NOBE is excited to invite bids from BBQ and dessert vendors to participate in our upcoming tasting events for Board members.


Event Dates:

- Sunday, January 25th at 3:00 PM

- Sunday, February 1st at 3:00 PM


Caterer Requirements:

- BBQ Vendors: Please submit your best BBQ meat options and sides.

- Dessert Vendors: We welcome a variety of sweet creations to complement the BBQ.


Participation Details:

- Each vendor will serve samples to approximately 3 Board members.

- Vendors must provide all necessary equipment and supplies for serving.


Bid Submission:

- Submit your proposal, including menu options, pricing, and any special offers, by January 18th.

- Send your bids to [email protected].


Selection Criteria:

Bids will be evaluated based on:

- Quality and variety of menu options

- Pricing

- Presentation and creativity


Please make sure that you are properly permitted for the City of Hemet, Business License, Health Card, etc.


We look forward to your delicious submissions!

Dessert Vendor Bid for January 25, 2026 3PM Tasting (Copy)
Free

3 left!

First Tasting - 3 BBQ Vendors and 3 Dessert Vendors on this date January 25, 2026 at 3PM


Caterer Requirements:

NOBE BBQ & Dessert Vendor Bid Invitation


Event Overview:

NOBE is excited to invite bids from BBQ and dessert vendors to participate in our upcoming tasting events for Board members.


Event Dates:

- Sunday, January 25th at 3:00 PM

- Sunday, February 1st at 3:00 PM


Caterer Requirements:

- BBQ Vendors: Please submit your best BBQ meat options and sides.

- Dessert Vendors: We welcome a variety of sweet creations to complement the BBQ.


Participation Details:

- Each vendor will serve samples to approximately [insert number] Board members.

- Vendors must provide all necessary equipment and supplies for serving.


Bid Submission:

- Submit your proposal, including menu options, pricing, and any special offers, by January 18th.

- Send your bids to [email protected].


Selection Criteria:

Bids will be evaluated based on:

- Quality and variety of menu options

- Pricing

- Presentation and creativity


Please make sure that you are properly permitted for the City of Hemet, Business License, Health Card, etc.


We look forward to your delicious submissions!

BBQ Vendor Bid for February 1, 2026 Tasting
Free

3 left!

Seconded Tasting - 3 BBQ Vendors and 3 Dessert Vendors on this date February 1st, 2026 at 3PM


Caterer Requirements:

NOBE BBQ & Dessert Vendor Bid Invitation


Event Overview:

NOBE is excited to invite bids from BBQ and dessert vendors to participate in our upcoming tasting events for Board members.


Event Dates:

- Sunday, January 25th at 3:00 PM

- Sunday, February 1st at 3:00 PM


Caterer Requirements:

- BBQ Vendors: Please submit your best BBQ meat options and sides.

- Dessert Vendors: We welcome a variety of sweet creations to complement the BBQ.


Participation Details:

- Each vendor will serve samples to approximately 3 Board members.

- Vendors must provide all necessary equipment and supplies for serving.


Bid Submission:

- Submit your proposal, including menu options, pricing, and any special offers, by January 18th.

- Send your bids to [email protected].


Selection Criteria:

Bids will be evaluated based on:

- Quality and variety of menu options

- Pricing

- Presentation and creativity


Please make sure that you are properly permitted for the City of Hemet, Business License, Health Card, etc.


We look forward to your delicious submissions!

Dessert Vendor Bid for February 1, 2026 Tasting (Copy)
Free

3 left!

Seconded Tasting - 3 BBQ Vendors and 3 Dessert Vendors on this date February 1st, 2026 at 3PM


Caterer Requirements:

NOBE BBQ & Dessert Vendor Bid Invitation


Event Overview:

NOBE is excited to invite bids from BBQ and dessert vendors to participate in our upcoming tasting events for Board members.


Event Dates:

- Sunday, January 25th at 3:00 PM

- Sunday, February 1st at 3:00 PM


Caterer Requirements:

- BBQ Vendors: Please submit your best BBQ meat options and sides.

- Dessert Vendors: We welcome a variety of sweet creations to complement the BBQ.


Participation Details:

- Each vendor will serve samples to approximately 3 Board members.

- Vendors must provide all necessary equipment and supplies for serving.


Bid Submission:

- Submit your proposal, including menu options, pricing, and any special offers, by January 18th.

- Send your bids to [email protected].


Selection Criteria:

Bids will be evaluated based on:

- Quality and variety of menu options

- Pricing

- Presentation and creativity


Please make sure that you are properly permitted for the City of Hemet, Business License, Health Card, etc.


We look forward to your delicious submissions!

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