Vendor Booth Application — Isokan: The Blessed Binary A Shango Festival Marketplace Offering ·

We welcome applications from sacred artisans, herbalists and apothecaries, oracle and divination tool makers, ritual textile and adornment makers, authors, plant medicine workers (within California legal scope), sacred body care practitioners, ritual goods makers, and aligned offerings of all kinds.





We vet every applicant with care.





Booth Fee: $150 flat, submitted with your application. Fully refunded within 7 business days if your application is not selected.





Slots and schedule: Determined after applications close. Tell us in the form which days you are available to be on-land — we will build the marketplace schedule from your availability and the festival's ceremonial flow.