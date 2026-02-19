Arizona Pug Party and Rescue

Hosted by

Arizona Pug Party and Rescue

About this event

Vendor Booth Registration for Sedona Pug Social 2026

6601 AZ-179

Sedona, AZ 86351, USA

Vendor Booth Package
$79

Includes:

  • Vendor must provide Raffle Donation (minimum $50 value)
  • 1 indoor table space (provided by venue)
  • Marketing inclusion

Please note:

If a vendor representative wishes to attend the event, an Attendee Pass must be purchased separately.


Vendor ticket does not include event admission, meals, shuttle access, or weekend programming credentials.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!