Vendor Booth Registration for Sedona Pug Social 2026

Includes:
- Vendor must provide Raffle Donation (minimum $50 value)
- 1 indoor table space (provided by venue)
- Marketing inclusion
Please note:
If a vendor representative wishes to attend the event, an Attendee Pass must be purchased separately.
Vendor ticket does not include event admission, meals, shuttle access, or weekend programming credentials.
Includes:
- Vendor must provide Raffle Donation (minimum $50 value)
- 1 indoor table space (provided by venue)
- Marketing inclusion
Please note:
If a vendor representative wishes to attend the event, an Attendee Pass must be purchased separately.
Vendor ticket does not include event admission, meals, shuttle access, or weekend programming credentials.