Greater Middleton Parks and Recreation District

Hosted by

Greater Middleton Parks and Recreation District

About this event

Vendor - Color Dash for Autism Awareness

711 Cornell St

Middleton, ID 83644, USA

Vendor Booth
$70

10x10 Booth Space – $70


All booth spaces are outdoors. Power will not be available. Vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, chairs, tents/canopies, weights, and display materials.


Food truck vendors will be placed in a separate designated area and must be fully self-contained.


Booth spaces are limited and will be confirmed once payment is received.

Vendor 10x20 Booth
$100

10x20 Booth Space – $100


All booth spaces are outdoors. Power will not be available. Vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, chairs, tents/canopies, weights, and display materials.


Food truck vendors will be placed in a separate designated area and must be fully self-contained.


Booth spaces are limited and will be confirmed once payment is received.

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