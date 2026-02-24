Vendor - Color Dash for Autism Awareness

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About this event
10x10 Booth Space – $70
All booth spaces are outdoors. Power will not be available. Vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, chairs, tents/canopies, weights, and display materials.
Food truck vendors will be placed in a separate designated area and must be fully self-contained.
Booth spaces are limited and will be confirmed once payment is received.
10x20 Booth Space – $100
All booth spaces are outdoors. Power will not be available. Vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, chairs, tents/canopies, weights, and display materials.
Food truck vendors will be placed in a separate designated area and must be fully self-contained.
Booth spaces are limited and will be confirmed once payment is received.
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