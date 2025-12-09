2026 NICA Central Regional Sponsorship

The NICA Central Regional Championship Event will take place November 7-8, 2026

at S Centennial Park Lane Fayetteville, AR.

Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, November 6th 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, November 7, for those arriving that day.

The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.

Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Terry Coddington [email protected]

Event Sponsors receive: Logo on the website landing page, event tee shirts, half page ad space in the event flyer, 4 social media mentions, email inclusions, and an opportunity to host an activation and a 20x20 exhibitor space.