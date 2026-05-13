HHAA 2026 Picnic Vendor Admission

About this event
Non-Refundable Vendor Registration Fee: Reserve your vendor space to sell merchandise and non-food products at the HHAA 2026 Alumni Picnic. This fee secures your spot and supports the success of the event. Vendors are responsible for providing their own setup and equipment.
Non-Refundable Food Vendor Registration Fee - Reserve your food vendor space at the HHAA 2026 Alumni Picnic. This fee secures your spot to prepare and sell food and beverages during the event. Vendors are responsible for obtaining any required permits, licenses, and providing their own setup and equipment.
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