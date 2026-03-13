Salem County Pride Inc

Hosted by

Salem County Pride Inc

About this event

Vendor Fee - South Jersey PrideFest 2026

457 Shirley Rd

Elmer, NJ 08318, USA

South Jersey PrideFest 2026 Vendor
$30
  • Vendor fee $30 donation
  • Includes one 10'x10' vendor spot. No additional space or double spaces permitted
  • Must provide your own table, chairs, tent, and any other items necessary
  • All items must fit within your designated 10'x10' vendor spot 
  • No more than two vehicles per vendor will be allowed in the loading and vendor parking area
  • This is a rain or shine event!
  • Vendors are responsible for loading and unloading all of their own equipment
  • Setup begins at 8:00 am. Set up must be complete and all cars parked in designated lot by 9:30 am
  • Break down will begin at 3:00 pm. All vendors must be packed and off of premises by 4:45pm

Additional details will be sent closer to the event.

If you have questions contact [email protected]

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