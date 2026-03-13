Vendor Fee - South Jersey PrideFest 2026

- Vendor fee $30 donation
- Includes one 10'x10' vendor spot. No additional space or double spaces permitted
- Must provide your own table, chairs, tent, and any other items necessary
- All items must fit within your designated 10'x10' vendor spot
- No more than two vehicles per vendor will be allowed in the loading and vendor parking area
- This is a rain or shine event!
- Vendors are responsible for loading and unloading all of their own equipment
- Setup begins at 8:00 am. Set up must be complete and all cars parked in designated lot by 9:30 am
- Break down will begin at 3:00 pm. All vendors must be packed and off of premises by 4:45pm
Additional details will be sent closer to the event.
If you have questions contact [email protected]