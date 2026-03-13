Vendor Fee - South Jersey PrideFest 2026

Vendor fee $30 donation

Includes one 10'x10' vendor spot. No additional space or double spaces permitted

Must provide your own table, chairs, tent, and any other items necessary

All items must fit within your designated 10'x10' vendor spot

No more than two vehicles per vendor will be allowed in the loading and vendor parking area

This is a rain or shine event!

Vendors are responsible for loading and unloading all of their own equipment

Setup begins at 8:00 am. Set up must be complete and all cars parked in designated lot by 9:30 am