Destination Sturgeon Bay

Hosted by

Destination Sturgeon Bay

About this event

Vendor Fees

Sturgeon Bay

WI 54235, USA

Fine Art Fair Vendor Fee item
Fine Art Fair Vendor Fee
$175

Saturday, May 24, 2025-10AM-4PM
Sunday, May 25, 2025-10AM-3PM
Martin Park
1-10x10 space

Farmers Market NEW Annual Vendor-20-week season item
Farmers Market NEW Annual Vendor-20-week season
$300

May 31st- October 11th
Downtown Sturgeon Bay
(each additional 10x10 will be charged at $150/per 10 ft.)

Farmers Market RETURNING Annual Vendor-20-week season item
Farmers Market RETURNING Annual Vendor-20-week season
$275

May 31st- October 11th
Downtown Sturgeon Bay
(each additional 10x10 will be charged at $150/per 10 ft.)

Farmers Market Daily Fee item
Farmers Market Daily Fee
$30

May 31st- October 11th
Downtown Sturgeon Bay
(each additional 10x10 will be charged at $150/per 10 ft.)
**Please Note Dates**

Farmers Market additional 10x10 space item
Farmers Market additional 10x10 space
$150

May 31st- October 11th
Downtown Sturgeon Bay
**Please Note Total Spots Needed**

Sturgeon Bay Celebrates 4th of July Food Vendor (DSB Member) item
Sturgeon Bay Celebrates 4th of July Food Vendor (DSB Member)
$125

Destination Sturgeon Bay Member Food Vendor
$125

Sturgeon Bay Celebrates 4th of July Food Vendor item
Sturgeon Bay Celebrates 4th of July Food Vendor
$175

Destination Sturgeon Bay- Outside Food Vendor
$175

Harvest Fest item
Harvest Fest
$100

September 20, 2025
1-10x10 space

Harvest Fest- DSB Member item
Harvest Fest- DSB Member
$75

September 20, 2025
1-10x10 space

Sidewalk Sales item
Sidewalk Sales
$100

Thursday, July 24, 2025
9AM-4PM

1-10x10 space

Sidewalk Sales (DSB Member) item
Sidewalk Sales (DSB Member)
$75

Thursday, July 24, 2025
9AM-4PM

1-10x10 space

Sidewalk Sales (Non- Profit Vendor)
$25

Thursday, July 24, 2025
9AM-4PM

1-10x10 space

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!