Hosted by
Fathoms O Fun Festival, Inc
2025 Vendor Fees
Grand Parade Summer Festival (6/28) - Craft/Gift 10x10
$85
Grand Parade Summer Festival (6/28) - Food Truck/Tent 10x10
$115
Fireworks Over Sinclair Inlet (7/5) - Craft/Gift 10x10
$85
Fireworks Over Sinclair Inlet (7/5) - Food Truck/Tent 10x10
$115
Hot Rods at the High School (7/20) - Craft/Gift 10x10
$65
Hot Rods at the High School (7/20) - Food Truck/Tent 10x10
$125
