Destination Sturgeon Bay

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Destination Sturgeon Bay

About this event

2026 Vendor Fees

Sturgeon Bay

WI 54235, USA

Fine Art Fair Vendor Fee item
Fine Art Fair Vendor Fee
$200

Saturday, May 23, 2026-10AM-4PM
Sunday, May 24, 2026-10AM-3PM
Martin Park
*1-10x10 space

Fine Art Fair Vendor Fee - Additional 10ft space item
Fine Art Fair Vendor Fee - Additional 10ft space
$125

Saturday, May 23, 2026-10AM-4PM
Sunday, May 24, 2026-10AM-3PM

Martin Park

*Additional 10x10 space

Fine Art Fair Vendor Fee- Corner Booth item
Fine Art Fair Vendor Fee- Corner Booth
$250

Saturday, May 23, 2026-10AM-4PM
Sunday, May 24, 2026-10AM-3PM

Martin Park

*Corner Booth

Farmers Market NEW Annual Vendor-20-week season item
Farmers Market NEW Annual Vendor-20-week season
$300

May 30th- October 10th
Downtown Sturgeon Bay
(each additional 10x10 will be charged at $150/per 10 ft.)

Farmers Market RETURNING Annual Vendor-20-week season item
Farmers Market RETURNING Annual Vendor-20-week season
$275

May 30th- October 10th
Downtown Sturgeon Bay
(each additional 10x10 will be charged at $150/per 10 ft.)

Farmers Market additional 10x10 space item
Farmers Market additional 10x10 space
$150

May 30th- October 10th
Downtown Sturgeon Bay
**Please Note Total Spots Needed**

Farmers Market Daily Fee item
Farmers Market Daily Fee
$30

May 30th- October 10th
Downtown Sturgeon Bay
(each additional 10x10 will be charged at $30/per 10 ft.)
**Please Note Dates**

Sidewalk Sales item
Sidewalk Sales
$100

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time: 9am-4pm

Location: 3rd Avenue from Jefferson St. to Michigan St.

Each booth space is 10’ x 10’

Sidewalk Sales (DSB Member) item
Sidewalk Sales (DSB Member)
$75

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time: 9am-4pm

Location: 3rd Avenue from Jefferson St. to Michigan St.

Each booth space is 10’ x 10’

For Business Owners: Your booth space is your entire storefront.

Sidewalk Sales (Non-Profit Vendor) item
Sidewalk Sales (Non-Profit Vendor)
$25

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time: 9am-4pm

Location: 3rd Avenue from Jefferson St. to Michigan St.

Each booth space is 10’ x 10’

Sidewalk Sales (Food Vendor) item
Sidewalk Sales (Food Vendor)
$100

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time: 9am-4pm

Location: 3rd Avenue from Jefferson St. to Michigan St.

Each booth space is 10’ x 10’

Sidewalk Sales (additional space) item
Sidewalk Sales (additional space)
$50

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time: 9am-4pm

Location: 3rd Avenue from Jefferson St. to Michigan St.

Each booth space is 10’ x 10’- Each additional 10’ x 10’ space will be charged at $50 per space.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!