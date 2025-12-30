2026 Vendor Fees

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About this event
Saturday, May 23, 2026-10AM-4PM
Sunday, May 24, 2026-10AM-3PM
Martin Park
*1-10x10 space
Saturday, May 23, 2026-10AM-4PM
Sunday, May 24, 2026-10AM-3PM
Martin Park
*Additional 10x10 space
Saturday, May 23, 2026-10AM-4PM
Sunday, May 24, 2026-10AM-3PM
Martin Park
*Corner Booth
May 30th- October 10th
Downtown Sturgeon Bay
(each additional 10x10 will be charged at $150/per 10 ft.)
May 30th- October 10th
Downtown Sturgeon Bay
(each additional 10x10 will be charged at $150/per 10 ft.)
May 30th- October 10th
Downtown Sturgeon Bay
**Please Note Total Spots Needed**
May 30th- October 10th
Downtown Sturgeon Bay
(each additional 10x10 will be charged at $30/per 10 ft.)
**Please Note Dates**
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Time: 9am-4pm
Location: 3rd Avenue from Jefferson St. to Michigan St.
Each booth space is 10’ x 10’
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Time: 9am-4pm
Location: 3rd Avenue from Jefferson St. to Michigan St.
Each booth space is 10’ x 10’
For Business Owners: Your booth space is your entire storefront.
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Time: 9am-4pm
Location: 3rd Avenue from Jefferson St. to Michigan St.
Each booth space is 10’ x 10’
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Time: 9am-4pm
Location: 3rd Avenue from Jefferson St. to Michigan St.
Each booth space is 10’ x 10’
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Time: 9am-4pm
Location: 3rd Avenue from Jefferson St. to Michigan St.
Each booth space is 10’ x 10’- Each additional 10’ x 10’ space will be charged at $50 per space.
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