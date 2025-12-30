Vendor | Fireworks Show | Friday, June 19th | 5PM | Daffin Park

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About this event
LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE
Includes:
-10x10 high peak festival tent
2 (6ft) table, 2 chairs
-Tent prime location | partners/sponsor area
-social media features
-website listing for 6 months
-stage mentions
-2 minute stage time
Includes:
-1 (10x10) vendor space in the designed vendor area
Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials ( table, chairs, tablecloths, signage, etc).
Must be a non-profit organization. Only one business allowed per fee, with a restriction on selling any items. Non-profit status must be emailed to [email protected] no later than April 21, 2026-
Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials ( table, chairs, tablecloths, signage, etc).
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