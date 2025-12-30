Hosted by

Chosen For The Arts

About this event

Vendor | Fireworks Show | Friday, June 19th | 5PM | Daffin Park

E Victory Dr

Savannah, GA 31404, USA

Partnership Vendor Package item
Partnership Vendor Package
$375

LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE


Includes:


-10x10 high peak festival tent
2 (6ft) table, 2 chairs
-Tent prime location | partners/sponsor area
-social media features
-website listing for 6 months

-stage mentions

-2 minute stage time


Vendor | Product - Services item
Vendor | Product - Services
$125
Available until Jun 1

Includes:


-1 (10x10) vendor space in the designed vendor area

Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials ( table, chairs, tablecloths, signage, etc).

Community Partner item
Community Partner
$75

Must be a non-profit organization. Only one business allowed per fee, with a restriction on selling any items. Non-profit status must be emailed to [email protected] no later than April 21, 2026-

Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials ( table, chairs, tablecloths, signage, etc).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!