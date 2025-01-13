Vendor - Food Truck - 2025 Music in the Pines Summer Concert Series

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About this event
Any vendor who makes and sells food and/or beverages on-site. *No Alcohol*
Any vendor who makes and sells food and/or beverages on-site. *No Alcohol*
Any vendor who makes and sells food and/or beverages on-site. *No Alcohol*
Any vendor who makes and sells food and/or beverages on-site. *No Alcohol*
Any vendor who makes and sells food and/or beverages on-site. *No Alcohol*
Any vendor who makes and sells food and/or beverages on-site. *No Alcohol*
MAKE SURE TO ENTER THE AMOUNT YOU NEED FOR EACH CONCERT YOU ARE SIGNING UP FOR- (Example: Signed up for 6 events and need one for all 6 events then your quantity would be 6.)
Folding chair rentals are $2 a chair.
MAKE SURE TO ENTER THE AMOUNT YOU NEED FOR EACH CONCERT YOU ARE SIGNING UP FOR- (Example: Signed up for 6 events and need a table for all 6 events then your quantity would be 6.) 8' Banquet Table rentals are $5 per table.
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