La Pine Park & Recreation Foundation

Hosted by

La Pine Park & Recreation Foundation

About this event

Vendor - Food Truck - 2025 Music in the Pines Summer Concert Series

16405 1st St

La Pine, OR 97739, USA

June 12, 2025
$40

Any vendor who makes and sells food and/or beverages on-site. *No Alcohol*

June 26, 2025
$40

Any vendor who makes and sells food and/or beverages on-site. *No Alcohol*

July 10, 2025
$40

Any vendor who makes and sells food and/or beverages on-site. *No Alcohol*

July 24, 2025
$40

Any vendor who makes and sells food and/or beverages on-site. *No Alcohol*

August 7, 2025
$40

Any vendor who makes and sells food and/or beverages on-site. *No Alcohol*

August 21, 2025
$40

Any vendor who makes and sells food and/or beverages on-site. *No Alcohol*

Chair Rental
$2

MAKE SURE TO ENTER THE AMOUNT YOU NEED FOR EACH CONCERT YOU ARE SIGNING UP FOR- (Example: Signed up for 6 events and need one for all 6 events then your quantity would be 6.)
Folding chair rentals are $2 a chair.

8' Banquet Table Rental
$5

MAKE SURE TO ENTER THE AMOUNT YOU NEED FOR EACH CONCERT YOU ARE SIGNING UP FOR- (Example: Signed up for 6 events and need a table for all 6 events then your quantity would be 6.) 8' Banquet Table rentals are $5 per table.

Add a donation for La Pine Park & Recreation Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!