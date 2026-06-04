Friends Of The Genesee Valley Greenway Inc

Hosted by

Friends Of The Genesee Valley Greenway Inc

About this event

Vendor for The 2026 Greenway Cycle Challenge

350 Spring St

Avon, NY 14414, USA

Vendor Booth item
Vendor Booth
$75

Showcase your products or services as a vendor at the event finish line by securing a 10x10 booth in a prime, grassy location. This opportunity allows you to engage directly with community members and outdoor enthusiasts, increase brand visibility among a targeted audience, and showcase and sell your offerings in an ideal setting designed for interaction and visibility. Booth setup must be complete by 10:30 am and we will wrap up the event at 1:00 pm at the historical Avon Driving Park.
For more information, contact us direct: [email protected]

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