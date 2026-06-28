Vendor Interest Form: Hisba at Hawa

This is an interest form only and does not guarantee a vendor spot.
If selected, you'll receive:
- A vendor agreement and payment link
- One table and chairs (provided by us)
- Setup: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Market Hours: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Just bring your products, displays, and signage—we'll take care of the rest!
This is an interest form only and does not guarantee a vendor spot.
If selected, you'll receive:
- A vendor agreement and payment link
- One table and chairs (provided by us)
- Setup: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Market Hours: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Just bring your products, displays, and signage—we'll take care of the rest!