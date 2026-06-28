A red and green patterned border frames an advertisement for "HISBA at HAWA," a community market featuring a watermelon graphic and details for vendor registration, with a faint architectural sketch in the background.
Buteekh

Hosted by

Buteekh

About this event

Vendor Interest Form: Hisba at Hawa

4401 Fair Lakes Ct

Fairfax, VA 22033, USA

Vendor Registration Form
Free

This is an interest form only and does not guarantee a vendor spot.

If selected, you'll receive:

  • A vendor agreement and payment link
  • One table and chairs (provided by us)
  • Setup: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Market Hours: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Just bring your products, displays, and signage—we'll take care of the rest!

Add a donation for Buteekh

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!