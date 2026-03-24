Vendor Registration "Jewel & Flava Market" for Juneteenth Greensboro Festival/GSO Fest

About this event
Vendors who register for both event will receive a discount off their total registration fee:
Discounts are applied based on the current registration period at the time of application
Vendors who register for both event will receive a discount off their total registration fee:
Discounts are applied based on the current registration period at the time of application
Vendors who register for both event will receive a discount off their total registration fee:
Discounts are applied based on the current registration period at the time of application
Vendors who register for both event will receive a discount off their total registration fee:
Discounts are applied based on the current registration period at the time of application
Vendors who register for both event will receive a discount off their total registration fee:
Discounts are applied based on the current registration period at the time of application
Vendors who register for one event will NOT receive a discount off their total registration fee:
Vendors who register for one event will NOT receive a discount off their total registration fee:
Vendors who register for one event will NOT receive a discount off their total registration fee:
Vendors who register for one event will NOT receive a discount off their total registration fee:
Vendors who register for one event will NOT receive a discount off their total registration fee:
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