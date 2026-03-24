Project Full Out Inc

Hosted by

Project Full Out Inc

About this event

Vendor Registration "Jewel & Flava Market" for Juneteenth Greensboro Festival/GSO Fest

Greensboro

NC, USA

Craft / Merchandise Vendors (Both Events)
$175

Vendors who register for both event will receive a discount off their total registration fee:

  • Craft/Merch Vendors: $25 discount
  • Food Vendors: $50 discount

Discounts are applied based on the current registration period at the time of application


  • $125 – through April 30
  • $175 – May 1 – May 30
  • $225 – June 1 – June 13


Food Tent/Table Vendors – (Both Events)
$275

Vendors who register for both event will receive a discount off their total registration fee:

  • Craft/Merch Vendors: $25 discount
  • Food Vendors: $50 discount

Discounts are applied based on the current registration period at the time of application


  • $225 – through April 30
  • $275 – May 1 – May 30
  • $325 – June 1 – June 13
Food Truck Vendors – (Both Events)
$400

Vendors who register for both event will receive a discount off their total registration fee:

  • Craft/Merch Vendors: $25 discount
  • Food Vendors: $50 discount

Discounts are applied based on the current registration period at the time of application


  • $350 – through April 30
  • $400 – May 1 – May 30
  • $450 – June 1 – June 13
Agriculture Vendor (Both Events)
$200

Vendors who register for both event will receive a discount off their total registration fee:

  • Craft/Merch Vendors: $25 discount
  • Food Vendors: $50 discount

Discounts are applied based on the current registration period at the time of application


  • $150 – through April 30 
  • $200 – May 1 – May 30
  • $250 – June 1 – June 13


Community Resource Vendor (Both Events)
$55

Vendors who register for both event will receive a discount off their total registration fee:

  • Craft/Merch Vendors: $25 discount
  • Food Vendors: $50 discount

Discounts are applied based on the current registration period at the time of application


  • $35 – through April 30 
  • $55 – May 1 – May 30
  • $75 – June 1 – June 13
Craft/Merch Vendor - Registration ( One Event ONLY)
$100

Vendors who register for one event will NOT receive a discount off their total registration fee:

  • Fee - $75  until April 30th 
  • Fee - $100 from May 1st  until May 30th 
  • Fee - $ 125 from June 1st until  June 13th 
Food Tent/Table Vendors - Registration ( One Event ONLY)
$150

Vendors who register for one event will NOT receive a discount off their total registration fee:


  • Fee - $125  until April 30th 
  • Fee - $150 from May 1st  until May 30th 
  • Fee - $ 175 from June 1st until  June 13th 
Food Truck Vendors - Registration ( One Event ONLY)
$250

Vendors who register for one event will NOT receive a discount off their total registration fee:


  • Fee - $200  until April 30th 
  • Fee - $250 from May 1st  until May 30th 
  • Fee - $ 275 from June 1st until  June 13th 
Agriculture Vendor - Registration ( One Event ONLY)
$100

Vendors who register for one event will NOT receive a discount off their total registration fee:


  • Fee - $75  until April 30th 
  • Fee - $100 from May 1st  until May 30th 
  • Fee - $ 125 from June 1st until  June 13th 
Community Resource Vendor - Registration ( One Event ONLY)
$30

Vendors who register for one event will NOT receive a discount off their total registration fee:


  • Fee - $20  until April 30th 
  • Fee - $30 from May 1st  until May 30th 
  • Fee - $40 from June 1st until  June 13th 

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