Vendor Membership 2025

Vendor Membership
$150

Valid for one year

An officer, supervisor, or a sales representative for a firm engaged in the manufacture or sale of materials, equipment, supplies, or services utilized by government agencies in connection with public works facilities. Dues increase to $150.00 after February 28th, 2025 M.S.A. North Central Valley Chapter, Federal Tax I.D. Number: Under the Internal Revenue Code, M.S.A. has exempt status and qualifies for 501 (C) (3) 95-6208015 501 (C) (6) 81-4651051

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!