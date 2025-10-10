Collierville Farmers Market

Hosted by

Collierville Farmers Market

About this event

Vendor Monthly and Annual Market Attendance

454 W Poplar Ave

Collierville, TN 38017, USA

Annual Attendance Fee (Single Space/ Return Food Truck)
$380

Includes attendance for all 19 CFM markets in 2026.


(May 21 - September 24)

Annual Attendance Fee (Double Space / New Food Truck)
$760

Includes attendance for all 19 CFM markets in 2026.


(May 21 - September 24)

June Monthly Attendance Fee (Single Space/Return Food Truck)
$90

Includes attendance for all 4 CFM markets in June 2026.

June Monthly Attendance Fee (Double Space / New Food Truck)
$180

Includes attendance for all 4 CFM markets in June 2026.

July Monthly Attendance Fee (Single Space/Return Food Truck)
$112.50

Includes attendance for all 5 CFM markets in July 2026.

July Monthly Attendance Fee (Double Space / New Food Truck)
$225

Includes attendance for all 5 CFM markets in July 2026.

Aug Monthly Attendance Fee (Single Space/Return Food Truck)
$90

Includes attendance for all 4 CFM markets in August 2026.

Aug Monthly Attendance Fee (Double Space / New Food Truck)
$180

Includes attendance for all 4 CFM markets in August 2026.

Sept Monthly Attendance Fee (Single Tent Space)
$90

Includes attendance for all 4 CFM markets in September 2026.

Sept Monthly Attendance Fee (Double Space / Food Truck)
$180

Includes attendance for all 4 CFM markets in September 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!