Vendor Opportunity – Juneteenth: A Long Road to Freedom

Join us as a vendor for this powerful Juneteenth celebration on Friday, June 19, 2026 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Cold Spring Harbor, NY.





This event brings the community together for a day of culture, education, and connection, featuring a symposium, cultural tour, and community gathering .





Vendor Includes:

6-ft table provided and two chairs

Opportunity to sell products and/or share information about your business or organization

Direct engagement with a community-focused audience

A portion of event proceeds will support the Huntington African American Museum, helping to preserve and share local history.





Limited vendor spots available.