Share Inform Enlighten Inc.

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Share Inform Enlighten Inc.

About this event

Vendor Opportunity – Juneteenth: A Long Road to Freedom

1670 NY-25A

Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724, USA

General Admission
$100

Join us as a vendor for this powerful Juneteenth celebration on Friday, June 19, 2026 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Cold Spring Harbor, NY.


This event brings the community together for a day of culture, education, and connection, featuring a symposium, cultural tour, and community gathering .


Vendor Includes:

  • 6-ft table provided and two chairs
  • Opportunity to sell products and/or share information about your business or organization
  • Direct engagement with a community-focused audience

A portion of event proceeds will support the Huntington African American Museum, helping to preserve and share local history.


Limited vendor spots available.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!