New England Festivals Inc.

Hosted by

New England Festivals Inc.

About this event

Vendor Participation Donation 2026

180 Scranton Ave

Falmouth, MA 02540, USA

One Night
$65

Participation for one night as a vendor at the Harbor Light Illumination Concert Series & Night Market

Two Nights
$120

Participation for two nights as a vendor at the Harbor Light Illumination Concert Series & Night Market

Three Nights
$165

Participation for 3 nights as a vendor at the Harbor Light Illumination Concert Series & Night Market

Four Nights
$200

Participation for 4 nights as a vendor at the Harbor Light Illumination Concert Series & Night Market

Five Night
$250

Participation for 5 nights as a vendor at the Harbor Light Illumination Concert Series & Night Market

Six Nights
$300

Participation for 6 nights as a vendor at the Harbor Light Illumination Concert Series & Night Market

Add a donation for New England Festivals Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!