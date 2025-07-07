Hosted by

Hoʻoulu ʻIke Center for Hula and Mele

Vendor Payment: ʻAʻa I Ka Hula Competition 2025

2850-A Moanalua Rd

Honolulu, HI 96819, USA

Vendor Booth
$50

Payment
The vendor booth fee is $50 per vendor and is non-refundable. Payment must be made online at the link provided and is required to confirm your space.
Please note: While payment secures your booth, your participation is contingent upon submission of all required documents. If the necessary documents are not submitted, your application will be denied and your payment will not be refunded.

Full Page AD
$100

Advertise in Our Program

Your ad in our printed event program will reach all attendees and participants while directly supporting our mission to inspire youth and perpetuate Hawaiian culture.

Ad Option:

  • Full Page (8.5” x 11”) – $100
Half Page AD
$50

Advertise in Our Program

Your ad in our printed event program will reach all attendees and participants while directly supporting our mission to inspire youth and perpetuate Hawaiian culture.

Ad Option:

Half Page (5.5” x 8.5”) – $50

