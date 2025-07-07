Vendor Payment: ʻAʻa I Ka Hula Competition 2025

Hosted by
The vendor booth fee is $50 per vendor and is non-refundable. Payment must be made online at the link provided and is required to confirm your space.
Please note: While payment secures your booth, your participation is contingent upon submission of all required documents. If the necessary documents are not submitted, your application will be denied and your payment will not be refunded.
Your ad in our printed event program will reach all attendees and participants while directly supporting our mission to inspire youth and perpetuate Hawaiian culture.
Ad Option:
Half Page (5.5” x 8.5”) – $50
$
