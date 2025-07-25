Vendor Payments (2026)

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1/2 Page Ad in Heat Sheets. $60 per day.
1/2 Page Ad in Heat Sheets. $60 per day.
1/2 Page Ad in Heat Sheets. $90 for both days.
Full Page Ad in Heat Sheets. $100 per day.
Full Page Ad in Heat Sheets. $100 per day.
Full Page Ad in Heat Sheets. $150 for both days.
Fee for booth placement. $50 per day.
Announcements over loudspeaker throughout day. $50 for 5 announcements or $100 for 10 announcements. Per Day.
Banner hung on fence for two days during SMI.
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