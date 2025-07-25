Maryville Alcoa Flying Dolphins Swim Team Association

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Maryville Alcoa Flying Dolphins Swim Team Association

Vendor Payments (2026)

636 Vose Rd

Alcoa, TN 37701, USA

1/2 Page AD (Saturday)
$60

1/2 Page Ad in Heat Sheets. $60 per day.

1/2 Page AD (Sunday)
$60

1/2 Page Ad in Heat Sheets. $60 per day.

1/2 Page AD (Both Days)
$90

1/2 Page Ad in Heat Sheets. $90 for both days.

Full Page Ad (Satrurday)
$100

Full Page Ad in Heat Sheets. $100 per day.

Full Page Ad (Sunday)
$100

Full Page Ad in Heat Sheets. $100 per day.

Full Page Ad (Both Days)
$150

Full Page Ad in Heat Sheets. $150 for both days.

Booth Fee
$50

Fee for booth placement. $50 per day.

Announcement Ads
$50

Announcements over loudspeaker throughout day. $50 for 5 announcements or $100 for 10 announcements. Per Day.

Two Day Banner
$100

Banner hung on fence for two days during SMI.

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