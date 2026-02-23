Joy Foundation

Hosted by

Joy Foundation

About this event

Vendor Payments 2026

400 North Lake Tahoe Boulevard Tahoe City

CA 96145

Large Food/Beverage Vendors
$200

There is an automatic donation amount to the platform. Make sure you click the arrow button to change. We will request 5% of gross sales after the festival

Small Food/Beverage Vendors
$100

There is an automatic donation amount to the platform. Make sure you click the arrow button to change. We will request 5% of gross sales after the festival

Maker/Artisan
$125

There is an automatic donation amount to the platform. Make sure you click the arrow button to change.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!