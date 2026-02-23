Vendor Payments 2026

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There is an automatic donation amount to the platform. Make sure you click the arrow button to change. We will request 5% of gross sales after the festival
There is an automatic donation amount to the platform. Make sure you click the arrow button to change. We will request 5% of gross sales after the festival
There is an automatic donation amount to the platform. Make sure you click the arrow button to change.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!