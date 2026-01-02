Market Vendor Registration

To ensure a safe, successful, and enjoyable event for all attendees, all vendors must comply with the following guidelines:





1. Permits & Licensing

All Vendors must possess all required local, county, and state permits to sell food.

All vendors are required to hold a valid Sales Tax Permit and must comply with all state and local sales tax regulations.

Copies of all permits and licenses must be available on-site during the event.

2. Insurance

Vendors are should carry general liability insurance .

Proof of insurance may be requested prior to the event.

Keep D’Hanis Beautiful may be required to be listed as additionally insured (if applicable).

3. Booth & Equipment

All vendors will be provided a 10x10 booth space for set up. If you need more space, you will need to purchase more than one vendor space.

Vendors must provide their own booth, tent, tables, displays, chairs, and other necessary vending equipment.

Tents must be properly weighted for safety.

4. Power & Utilities

Vendors are responsible for their own power.

If generators are used, they must be quiet-running and placed safely away from public areas.

Vendors must supply their own extension cords, cords must be rated for outdoor use.

5. Setup & Breakdown

Set up instructions and details and complete vendor guidelines will be emailed the week prior to the event.

Vendors must arrive during designated setup times.

All booths must be fully set up 30 minutes before the festival opens.

Early breakdown is not permitted.

No refunds for cancellations. No rain checks. No exceptions.

Vendors are responsible for cleaning their area and removing all trash at the end of the event.

6. Menu and Product Approval

All vendors are required to submit a complete list of products offered for sale as part of the application process.

Market vendors (including craft, retail, and artisan vendors) must submit a list of items or product categories they intend to sell.

To ensure a balanced and diverse vendor mix, the event organizers reserve the right to limit duplicate menu items or market products. If another vendor has already been approved to sell similar items, we may contact you to discuss possible modifications or alternative offerings.





Only items approved by event organizers may be sold at the event. The sale of unapproved items is not permitted without prior written approval.

7. Waste & Cleanliness

Vendors are responsible for keeping their area clean throughout the event.

Proper disposal of grease, oil, and wastewater is required.

No dumping of liquids on the ground or in public trash receptacles.

8. Compliance

Failure to comply with these guidelines or health department regulations may result in removal from the event without refund.

9. Event Admission