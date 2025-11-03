Pioneer Settlement For The Creative Arts Inc

Pioneer Settlement For The Creative Arts Inc

VENDOR REGISTRATION: A FLORIDA CHRISTMAS REMEMBERED 2025

1776 Lightfoot Ln

Barberville, FL 32105, USA

[ONE BOOTH, FULL DAY REQUIRED] 10x10ft CRAFT/DIRECT SALES
$25

Any non-food & non-charity vendors. Includes $5 processing fee.

[ONE BOOTH, FULL DAY REQUIRED] 10x10ft **SNACK** SALES
$25

MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF INSURANCE. Includes $5 processing fee.

[ONE BOOTH, FULL DAY REQUIRED] 10x10ft NONPROFIT *NO SALES*
$15

NO SALES OF ANY KIND: You may not sell anything at your booth as a non-profit vendor, but you may disseminate information, collect attendee contact information, invite attendees to join your organization, give away free items, and collect DONATIONS, but you may not give attendees anything in exchange for receiving money. Includes $5 processing fee.

