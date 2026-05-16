Vendor Registration, Beltane 2026- May 16th, 2026 (rain date May 17th)

Vendor agrees to add 10% of revenue made from sales over $200 on the day of the event.
Food Vendors are responsible for any Health Department requirements involving preparation of food for the festival. No alcohol sales are permitted, we are a family friendly event.
Vendor agrees to add 10% of revenue made from sales over $200 on the day of the event.
Food Vendors are responsible for any Health Department requirements involving preparation of food for the festival. No alcohol sales are permitted, we are a family friendly event.
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