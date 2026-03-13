Muslim Sisters Of Staten Island

Hosted by

Muslim Sisters Of Staten Island

About this event

Vendor Registration Eid Fun day

1625 Forest Ave

Staten Island, NY 10302, USA

Table space
$50

This price gives you one table space. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Bring your own tables and chairs - check-in starts at 10:30 am-11:30 am

Weather permitting- we can offer you an outside space. you can bring our own tents

Resources
Free

information ONLY- Bring your own tables and chairs - check-in starts at 10:30 am-11:30 am.

Weather permitting- we can offer you an outside space. you can bring our own tents

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!