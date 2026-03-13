Vendor Registration Eid Fun day

About this event
This price gives you one table space. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Bring your own tables and chairs - check-in starts at 10:30 am-11:30 am
Weather permitting- we can offer you an outside space. you can bring our own tents
information ONLY- Bring your own tables and chairs - check-in starts at 10:30 am-11:30 am.
Weather permitting- we can offer you an outside space. you can bring our own tents
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!