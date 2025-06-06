Stars and Stripes Museum Library
Vendor Registration form for 2025 Liberty Days: A Living History Timeline
17377 Stars and Stripes Way
Bloomfield, MO 63825, USA
Two Days
$50
Friday, Oct 3 and Saturday, Oct 4 from 9 AM to 4 PM both Days 10x20 space
Two Days with Electric
$60
Friday, Oct 3 and Saturday, Oct 4 from 9 AM to 4 PM both Days 10x20 space with Electricity
One Day
$30
10x20 Space One day 9 AM to 4 PM
One Day with Electric
$35
One 10x20 space with electricity 9AM to 4 PM
