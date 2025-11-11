Vendor Registration ICYL Boys Soccer Tournament

This ticket is for 1 Food Vendor space up to 10x10 feet. This ticket is for a vendor who sells bite sized foods and does not do any live cooking or grilling. Your space is not guaranteed. You may receive an email confirming your space. You will need to bring your own power source, generator, lighting, extension cords, tables, chairs, canopy, and anything else you need for your booth. Food and Drink vendors can have larger booths with approval and space availability. Additionally, Food, Dessert, and Drink vendors are required to bring a mat to place under their space. All food, dessert, and drink vendors need to have permits. Finally, we only use halal vendors which are those that only sell halal food and drinks and only use halal ingredients.